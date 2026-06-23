ETV Bharat / state

Punjab BJP Chief Writes To World Bank President Ajay Banga Over Remarks On State's Youth And Farmers

Dhillon praised Punjab's farming community and said the farmers are the country's most hardworking and resilient people.

He said the trend shows bigger structural changes in Punjab's agrarian economy, where young people often struggle to find alternative employment after moving away from agriculture due to a lack of skill development opportunities and financial guidance.

In his letter, Dhillon acknowledged that wealth generated from land sales poses genuine economic challenges for rural families, but said that the issue should not be viewed as a result of individual choices or shortcomings of Punjab's youth.

Chandigarh: Punjab BJP president Keval Singh Dhillon has written a strongly worded letter to World Bank Group President Ajay Banga, responding to his recent remarks on Punjab's rural economy and the mindset of young farmers who sell their land.

He said that for three generations, Punjab's farmers had ensured India's food security by producing surplus grain, often at personal and environmental cost. Rather than being stereotyped, they deserve scientific solutions and policy support to address the challenges facing agriculture, he added.

Responding to Banga's reference to drug abuse in Punjab, Dhillon said the BJP is committed to eliminating the drug menace from the state. He accused the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government of failing to tackle the issue effectively and announced that the BJP would soon launch a Nasha Mukt Punjab (Drug-Free Punjab) campaign.

The initiative, he said, would focus on stricter law enforcement and strengthening de-addiction programmes at the grassroots level.

Appealing to Banga as a fellow Punjabi, Dhillon urged the World Bank to work with the Centre on a comprehensive rural development strategy for Punjab. He called for greater investment in crop diversification, rural entrepreneurship, skill development and financial literacy programmes for farmers. He also said the Narendra Modi-led government was undertaking significant rural development initiatives and that World Bank support would strengthen these efforts.

The letter comes after Ajay Banga, while speaking in a recent interview, expressed concern over changing socio-economic trends in Punjab. Recalling his roots in the state, Banga said many young people who sell their agricultural land become temporarily wealthy, spend lavishly on SUVs, consumer goods, alcohol and cigarettes, but run out of money within a few years. He said many eventually move to urban slums in search of low-paying jobs, including delivery work.

Banga clarified that there was nothing wrong with such jobs, but argued that with better opportunities, access to technology, improved seeds, fertilisers, and cooperative farming models, Punjab's youth could achieve far greater success.