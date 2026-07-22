ETV Bharat / state

Punjab Becomes First State In India To Make AI Education Mandatory From Class I to XII In Govt Schools

Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains, AAP Punjab in-charge Manish Sisodia and others at the launch of AI in Punjab schools initiative ( ETV Bharat )

Chandigarh: In a first, Artificial Intelligence (AI) education has been made a part of the school curriculum in government schools across Punjab.

State Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains announced that an AI-based curriculum is being implemented for students from Class I to XII. Along with this, Punjabi will also be mandatory from Class I to XII.

"New textbooks related to AI will be available for students within the next 15 days. Keeping in mind the rapid changes taking place in technology, the syllabus of AI will be updated every six months so that students can remain connected with the latest skills," Bains said.

To implement this initiative effectively, the Education Department is starting special training programmes for teachers and live online classes. The aim is to ensure that the teachers stay updated with new technology and effectively teach students subjects related to AI. “Our aim is to ensure equal access to AI education for every classroom, every teacher and every learner across Punjab. The initiative will benefit 25,172 schools and around 31.5 lakh students," Bains said.