Punjab Becomes First State In India To Make AI Education Mandatory From Class I to XII In Govt Schools
State Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains said new textbooks for the subject will be available for students within the next 15 days.
Published : July 22, 2026 at 6:08 PM IST
Chandigarh: In a first, Artificial Intelligence (AI) education has been made a part of the school curriculum in government schools across Punjab.
State Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains announced that an AI-based curriculum is being implemented for students from Class I to XII. Along with this, Punjabi will also be mandatory from Class I to XII.
"New textbooks related to AI will be available for students within the next 15 days. Keeping in mind the rapid changes taking place in technology, the syllabus of AI will be updated every six months so that students can remain connected with the latest skills," Bains said.
To implement this initiative effectively, the Education Department is starting special training programmes for teachers and live online classes. The aim is to ensure that the teachers stay updated with new technology and effectively teach students subjects related to AI. “Our aim is to ensure equal access to AI education for every classroom, every teacher and every learner across Punjab. The initiative will benefit 25,172 schools and around 31.5 lakh students," Bains said.
He said, in the first phase, 12,424 computer science teachers will lead the implementation, while over two lakh teachers from all subjects will be trained gradually to integrate AI into teaching, learning and assessment.
Bains said Punjab has become the first state in India to introduce Artificial Intelligence as a mainstream subject from Class I to class XII. "We are moving from leading the Green Revolution to leading the Artificial Intelligence Revolution. While countries like China and South Korea have already incorporated AI in their primary school curriculum, Punjab has chosen to lead India in the direction. Today, Punjab is at the forefront of education in the country. We are moving beyond outdated software practices to provide real future-ready skills," he said.
The Minister said, "We have already equipped our schools with computers, smart panels and essential infrastructure. Punjab, which was once known as the breadwinner of the country, will now emerge as the cradle of future talent. In the next five to eight years, Punjabis will lead institutions across the world.”
Former Delhi Education Minister and Aam Aadmi Party Punjab in-charge Manish Sisodia said, "Punjab has created history with the launch of the project and has established itself as a national benchmark for AI education. This initiative reaffirms the state's commitment to preparing students not just to use Artificial Intelligence but also to innovate with it, create with it and lead in a technology-driven future."
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