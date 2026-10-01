Beyond Paddy And Wheat: Punjab Farmers Turn To Mustard As Market Prices Reach Rs 8,000 Per Quintal
Punjab farmers are taking up mustard as lower cultivation costs, limited water requirements and favourable market prices encourage a shift from wheat cultivation.
Published : October 1, 2026 at 2:46 PM IST
Bathinda: Mustard is finding more takers among Punjab farmers, with private buyers paying between Rs 7,000 and Rs 8,000 per quintal, depending on quality. For Bathinda farmer Rajveer Singh, the price is one reason to grow it. The savings on water and cultivation are another.
Farmers are being encouraged to consider mustard as they look for crops beyond Punjab’s longstanding paddy-wheat cycle. Singh said it takes about 150 days to mature, requires little water and costs relatively less to cultivate.
Sown at the onset of winter, the crop also faces fewer pest attacks in his experience. That means less spending on crop protection and maintenance, leaving farmers with a smaller bill by harvest time.
“The crop requires very little water. The yield varies between seven to 10 quintals per acre and I would urge farmers to consider growing mustard instead of wheat during the winter season. With lower expenditure and favourable selling prices, it promises to improve their earnings," Singh says.
The market rates exceed the mustard minimum support price of Rs 6,200 per quintal for the 2026-27 marketing season. That MSP was Rs 250 higher than the Rs 5,950 fixed for 2025-26. Sources say the MSP has been fixed at Rs 6,613 for 2027-28.
Punjab’s mustard acreage has risen over the past five years, though there have been fluctuations. According to the figures in the report, around 40,000 hectares were under the crop in 2021-22. The area increased to nearly 50,000 hectares in 2022-23, then fell back to about 40,000 hectares in both 2023-24 and 2024-25.
In 2025-26, cultivation covered 53,200 hectares, with production estimated at 90,700 tonnes.
For mustard trader Shatish Kumar Babbu, the change is visible in where he sources his supplies. Traders who once brought mustard from Rajasthan now have more of the crop available within Punjab. “Earlier, mustard was brought from Rajasthan to Punjab and sold here,” Babbu said. Increased local cultivation, he explained, has helped growers and made procurement easier for traders.
He said demand remained strong, with private buyers paying above MSP despite the increase in acreage. These prices, he believes, could encourage more farmers to sow mustard.
The Agriculture Department is promoting the crop as part of its efforts to diversify farming in Punjab. Bathinda Chief Agriculture Officer Harpreet Pal Kaur said mustard requires less water than paddy and is relatively less susceptible to diseases.
"Farmers should sow after October 10 and choose improved varieties recommended by Punjab Agricultural University for better yields. Mustard seeds would also be supplied free of cost to farmers in the coming days," she said.
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