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Beyond Paddy And Wheat: Punjab Farmers Turn To Mustard As Market Prices Reach Rs 8,000 Per Quintal

Beyond Paddy And Wheat: Punjab Farmers Turn To Mustard As Market Prices Reach Rs 8,000 Per Quintal ( ANI )

Bathinda: Mustard is finding more takers among Punjab farmers, with private buyers paying between Rs 7,000 and Rs 8,000 per quintal, depending on quality. For Bathinda farmer Rajveer Singh, the price is one reason to grow it. The savings on water and cultivation are another.

Farmers are being encouraged to consider mustard as they look for crops beyond Punjab’s longstanding paddy-wheat cycle. Singh said it takes about 150 days to mature, requires little water and costs relatively less to cultivate. Sown at the onset of winter, the crop also faces fewer pest attacks in his experience. That means less spending on crop protection and maintenance, leaving farmers with a smaller bill by harvest time. Punjab Farmers Turn To Mustard As Market Prices Reach Rs 8,000 Per Quintal (ANI) “The crop requires very little water. The yield varies between seven to 10 quintals per acre and I would urge farmers to consider growing mustard instead of wheat during the winter season. With lower expenditure and favourable selling prices, it promises to improve their earnings," Singh says. The market rates exceed the mustard minimum support price of Rs 6,200 per quintal for the 2026-27 marketing season. That MSP was Rs 250 higher than the Rs 5,950 fixed for 2025-26. Sources say the MSP has been fixed at Rs 6,613 for 2027-28.