ETV Bharat / state

Punjab Bandh Today: Markets Shut, Buses Hit As Qaumi Insaaf Morcha Presses For Sikh Prisoners' Release

Members of various organisations take part in a protest in support of the Qaumi Insaf Morcha's 'Punjab Bandh' call, in Chandigarh, Punjab, on Friday. ( PTI )

Punjab: Qaumi Insaaf Morcha, a movement of Sikh organisations demanding the release of Sikh prisoners — referred to as Bandi Singhs — is observing a state-wide bandh in Punjab today, on Friday, from 7 am to 2 pm.

Besides their regular demand for the release of Sikh prisoners who remain in jail despite completing their sentences, they are also demanding parole for Jagtar Singh Hawara, a member of the banned Babbar Khalsa and a co-conspirator in the assassination of former Punjab CM Beant Singh.

Jagtar Singh Hawara's father, Gurcharan Singh, said the Punjab bandh, seeking the release of imprisoned Sikhs and parole for Hawara, was a peaceful one. He questioned why Hawara, whose mother has been ill for nine months, was not being allowed parole to meet her.

Police personnel stand guard amid heightened security at the Chandigarh-Mohali border ahead of a 'Punjab bandh' call, in Chandigarh, on Friday. (PTI)

Widespread Support For Bandi Singhs

Representatives of various organisations said they will block road and rail routes across Punjab during the seven-hour bandh, to pressure the Central and state governments to accept their demands.

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) Amritsar, Waris Punjab De, farmer groups and other Sikh organisations have extended their support to the shutdown and appealed to people to cooperate. Private schools declared a holiday for students as well as teaching and non-teaching staff.

Police have deployed a large force in Amritsar to maintain law and order during the bandh. Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP) Gurdev Singh Sahota said maintaining a peaceful atmosphere in the city was the police's main priority.

Following directions from Police Commissioner Harmanvir Singh Gill, a large number of police personnel were deployed across the state from Friday morning. DCP-rank officers have been divided into three zones and assigned to monitor security arrangements.

How The Bandh Is Being Observed Across The State

Amritsar: The bandh's impact was visible in Amritsar, where several markets and commercial establishments remained closed and bus services were affected. The Amritsar bus stand witnessed considerably less activity than usual. Some long-distance buses had left the depot early in the morning, but passenger movement remained low later in the day.

A bus driver who reached Amritsar from Kapurthala said only around five passengers travelled on the route. Passengers who reached the bus stand for essential work said they faced difficulties because of limited bus availability and were confused about how to proceed. Some passengers, however, said they supported the Bandi Singhs' cause.

Faridkot: The bandh also affected Faridkot, where private schools and shops remained closed, while government offices and schools remained open. A Sikh leader said private schools and shopkeepers fully supported the bandh, while government offices remained open. He said protesters had stopped a government bus and sent it back to the bus stand.

The leader said the protesters were not seeking to create any disturbance and were only appealing to people to support their demands.