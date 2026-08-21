Punjab Bandh Today: Markets Shut, Buses Hit As Qaumi Insaaf Morcha Presses For Sikh Prisoners' Release
The protest highlights demands concerning prisoners who remain incarcerated after completing their sentences and seeks parole for Jagtar Singh Hawara.
Published : August 21, 2026 at 2:10 PM IST
Punjab: Qaumi Insaaf Morcha, a movement of Sikh organisations demanding the release of Sikh prisoners — referred to as Bandi Singhs — is observing a state-wide bandh in Punjab today, on Friday, from 7 am to 2 pm.
Besides their regular demand for the release of Sikh prisoners who remain in jail despite completing their sentences, they are also demanding parole for Jagtar Singh Hawara, a member of the banned Babbar Khalsa and a co-conspirator in the assassination of former Punjab CM Beant Singh.
Jagtar Singh Hawara's father, Gurcharan Singh, said the Punjab bandh, seeking the release of imprisoned Sikhs and parole for Hawara, was a peaceful one. He questioned why Hawara, whose mother has been ill for nine months, was not being allowed parole to meet her.
Widespread Support For Bandi Singhs
Representatives of various organisations said they will block road and rail routes across Punjab during the seven-hour bandh, to pressure the Central and state governments to accept their demands.
Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) Amritsar, Waris Punjab De, farmer groups and other Sikh organisations have extended their support to the shutdown and appealed to people to cooperate. Private schools declared a holiday for students as well as teaching and non-teaching staff.
Police have deployed a large force in Amritsar to maintain law and order during the bandh. Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP) Gurdev Singh Sahota said maintaining a peaceful atmosphere in the city was the police's main priority.
Following directions from Police Commissioner Harmanvir Singh Gill, a large number of police personnel were deployed across the state from Friday morning. DCP-rank officers have been divided into three zones and assigned to monitor security arrangements.
How The Bandh Is Being Observed Across The State
Amritsar: The bandh's impact was visible in Amritsar, where several markets and commercial establishments remained closed and bus services were affected. The Amritsar bus stand witnessed considerably less activity than usual. Some long-distance buses had left the depot early in the morning, but passenger movement remained low later in the day.
A bus driver who reached Amritsar from Kapurthala said only around five passengers travelled on the route. Passengers who reached the bus stand for essential work said they faced difficulties because of limited bus availability and were confused about how to proceed. Some passengers, however, said they supported the Bandi Singhs' cause.
Faridkot: The bandh also affected Faridkot, where private schools and shops remained closed, while government offices and schools remained open. A Sikh leader said private schools and shopkeepers fully supported the bandh, while government offices remained open. He said protesters had stopped a government bus and sent it back to the bus stand.
The leader said the protesters were not seeking to create any disturbance and were only appealing to people to support their demands.
He also criticised the Punjab government over Jagtar Singh Hawara's parole, saying that while Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had claimed to have written a letter in support, the government hasn't supported today's bandh.
Bathinda: The bandh received a strong response in Bathinda, where bus services were completely suspended and markets remained closed. Sikh organisations held a peaceful demonstration outside the bus stand, while a large police force was deployed in the area. Train services continued uninterrupted in Bathinda. Sikh organisations thanked various sections of society for supporting the bandh.
Ludhiana: The bandh has affected schools and other institutions in Ludhiana. Government and private schools dismissed students and closed down. With adequate police personnel deployed, traffic movement in the city, however, remained normal.
Sri Muktsar Sahib: The bandh's impact was also visible in Sri Muktsar Sahib, where shops in several markets remained closed. District Trade Board president Inderjit Singh Bansal said the board supported the bandh after representatives of the Qaumi Insaaf Morcha appealed to traders to keep their establishments closed from 7 am to 2 pm.
He said the Trade Board decided to support the seven-hour shutdown at a meeting.
Chandigarh-Mohali Border: The Punjab bandh had a mixed impact at the Chandigarh-Mohali border, where police sealed the Nayan Gaon area and deployed heavy security. The situation remained normal, while National Justice Front leaders held road blockades at several places in Mohali to demand the release of imprisoned Sikhs and parole for Jagtar Singh Hawara.
Barnala: The Punjab bandh received a strong response in Barnala, with major markets and business establishments remaining closed. Leaders of Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar) appealed to shopkeepers to support the shutdown peacefully, and questioned the government's approach towards prisoners who have completed their sentences.
Kapurthala: The city witnessed a strong response to the Punjab bandh, with most shops in several markets remaining closed. The city wore a deserted look compared with normal days, as traders expressed solidarity with the demand for release of imprisoned Sikhs. Police remained alert to maintain law and order during the shutdown.
Ferozepur: The bandh affected normal life in Ferozepur, with markets remaining closed and bus services disrupted. A woman at the bus stand said she could not travel to Jalandhar after her mother died because buses were unavailable. Passengers said the shutdown was causing difficulties, while some supported the demand for release of prisoners who have completed their sentences.
Patiala: Patiala witnessed a peaceful bandh, with Sikh organisations claiming that around 95 per cent of markets remained closed. Police were heavily deployed at several locations. Leaders said the agitation was voluntary and appealed to protesters not to inconvenience patients, children and people travelling for essential work.
Sultanpur Lodhi: The bandh was fully visible in Sultanpur Lodhi, where markets, banks and private schools remained closed. A peaceful march was also taken out by Waris Punjab De, with participants demanding the release of imprisoned Sikhs and parole for those eligible. The situation remained peaceful as people voiced support for the demands.
Mansa: The city observed a complete shutdown, with shops and business establishments remaining closed. During a march, Sikh leaders demanded the immediate release of prisoners who have completed their sentences. They thanked traders and shopkeepers for supporting the bandh and urged the government to act.
Jalandhar: Organisations in Jalandhar launched a door-to-door campaign to seek shopkeepers' support for the Punjab bandh. Leaders and workers appealed to traders to keep their establishments closed in solidarity with the demand for release of imprisoned Sikhs. They said the organisations would continue their campaign until their demands were addressed.
Fatehgarh Sahib: The Punjab bandh received a strong response in Fatehgarh Sahib, where markets remained closed and residents supported the call. Speakers demanded the release of imprisoned Sikhs who have completed their sentences within the law. Farmer organisations also supported the protest, which was scheduled to continue until 2 pm.
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