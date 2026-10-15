ETV Bharat / state

Punjab Bandh Against Anti-Drug Activist's Killing Evokes Good Response

Mohali/Ludhiana: The Punjab bandh that began at 6 am on Thursday in protest against the murder of anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota in Mansa evoked a good response in many parts of the state.

The impact of the bandh was witnessed in Mansa, Barnala, Ludhiana, Pathankot and Amritsar, among other places. The shutdown will continue till 5 pm.

Jhota was conducting a Facebook Live session in Mansa when he was shot dead by Ashwani Kumar, a medical store owner, on Tuesday for allegedly opposing the illegal sale of pharmaceutical drugs to addicts. The police have arrested Ashwani from Rajasthan. His house and medical store were also demolished using a bulldozer. Jhota’s father, Bhimsen, has refused to accept the body and has demanded a CBI investigation into the murder. Following the arrest of Ashwani Kumar, his wife, Neelam Rani, has also been named as an accused in the case and taken into custody.

The bandh was total in Mansa where protesters staged a demonstration in a peaceful manner amid heavy rainfall.

In Pathankot, the police prevented various groups from gathering and even took some of their leaders into preventive custody. "The police are not permitting peaceful protests, and demonstrators are not even being allowed to raise their voices against drugs," a leader said.

Protesters were seen raising slogans against the Punjab government at the Mullanpur Barrier on the Kurali-Chandigarh highway.