Punjab Bandh Against Anti-Drug Activist's Killing Evokes Good Response
Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee, Akali Dal, Congress, Akali Dal (Waris Punjab De), and Bharatiya Kisan Union (Ugrahan) have extended support to the bandh.
Published : October 15, 2026 at 12:54 PM IST
Mohali/Ludhiana: The Punjab bandh that began at 6 am on Thursday in protest against the murder of anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota in Mansa evoked a good response in many parts of the state.
The impact of the bandh was witnessed in Mansa, Barnala, Ludhiana, Pathankot and Amritsar, among other places. The shutdown will continue till 5 pm.
Jhota was conducting a Facebook Live session in Mansa when he was shot dead by Ashwani Kumar, a medical store owner, on Tuesday for allegedly opposing the illegal sale of pharmaceutical drugs to addicts. The police have arrested Ashwani from Rajasthan. His house and medical store were also demolished using a bulldozer. Jhota’s father, Bhimsen, has refused to accept the body and has demanded a CBI investigation into the murder. Following the arrest of Ashwani Kumar, his wife, Neelam Rani, has also been named as an accused in the case and taken into custody.
The bandh was total in Mansa where protesters staged a demonstration in a peaceful manner amid heavy rainfall.
In Pathankot, the police prevented various groups from gathering and even took some of their leaders into preventive custody. "The police are not permitting peaceful protests, and demonstrators are not even being allowed to raise their voices against drugs," a leader said.
Protesters were seen raising slogans against the Punjab government at the Mullanpur Barrier on the Kurali-Chandigarh highway.
The impact of bandh was also evident in Barnala where shops and other business establishments remained shut. Many private schools in Ludhiana also remain closed today due to the bandh.
Only emergency services such as hospitals, pharmacies, fire services, and ambulances were exempted from the purview of the bandh, which is supported by the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), the Akali Dal, the Congress, Akali Dal (Waris Punjab De), and the Bharatiya Kisan Union (Ugrahan).
Farmers and supporters led by Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee leader Sarwan Singh Pandher staged a protest at the Golden Gate in Amritsar. Security was tightened across Amritsar in view of the bandh as several farmers’ unions, student organisations and trade bodies have announced plans to block National Highway-44, which connects Amritsar with Delhi.
With the killing of Jhota triggering widespread anger in the state, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has reiterated that his government followed a zero-tolerance policy towards drug smuggling and would not shield anyone involved in the illegal trade.
“We have launched a war against chitta and other drugs. Anyone found involved will face strict action, irrespective of who they are,” the Chief Minister said. He also appealed to the public to maintain peace and assured them that everyone found responsible for the killing would face punishment.
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Anti-Drug Activist Shot Dead By Medical Store Owner In Punjab's Mansa, Video Of Attack Surfaces