Punjab: Amritsar Police Shoot Dead Bail-Out Gangster Harjinder Singh In Late-Night Encounter
Harry, recently out on bail, had multiple past cases. Police recovered a 9mm and a .30 bore pistol he allegedly obtained for a major crime.
Published : November 20, 2025 at 12:28 PM IST
Amritsar: Gangster Harjinder Singh alias Harry was killed in an encounter between the police and gangsters in the Kot Khalsa area of Amritsar, Punjab, around 1.30 am on the intervening night of Wednesday (November 19) and Thursday (November 20).
Amritsar Commissioner of Police (CP) Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said Harry, who had several prior criminal cases, was released on bail on November 7. He was found with two pistols, a 9mm and a .30 bore, believed to have been acquired for a planned major crime.
Bhullar explained that police had set up vehicle checkpoints across Amritsar. When they tried to stop two motorcycle riders, they fired at the police and attempted to flee. In the exchange, Harry was struck by a bullet and later died in hospital. His accomplice was also injured, but managed to escape. He added that Harry was a history-sheeter with five criminal cases registered against him.
“Whenever he came out of jail, he immediately contacted old gang members and criminal networks. During the investigation, all his past location details, call records and meeting points are being thoroughly verified.”
Bhullar added, "Today, technology is being heavily misused in fast-moving crime. Just as drugs and weapons are smuggled across the border from Pakistan using drones, this accused, too, was carrying out anti-national activities through his network. By using virtual numbers, fake profiles and social media platforms, criminals like him plan and execute their operations, while hiding underground.”
According to the CP, Harry was a resident of Judge Nagar, Mohkampura and had been jailed in several cases registered in the Pathankot and Amritsar Commissionerates. The police have reopened files of five major cases and begun reviewing his criminal history. Several new details have emerged after scanning his ID, helping the probe progress swiftly.
Harry’s accomplice has been identified as Sunny, a resident of Attari. He managed to escape, and police teams are working to trace him. His possible involvement in recent incidents in Amritsar is also under investigation.
Bhullar added that the Harry, who was taken from the encounter site to a hospital, was declared dead by doctors upon arrival. The police are now tracing the source of the recovered weapons, some of which may have been smuggled in from Pakistan. The entire network will be exposed, the CP said, and every individual linked to it will be brought under legal scrutiny.
Also Read: