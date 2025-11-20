ETV Bharat / state

Punjab: Amritsar Police Shoot Dead Bail-Out Gangster Harjinder Singh In Late-Night Encounter

Amritsar: Gangster Harjinder Singh alias Harry was killed in an encounter between the police and gangsters in the Kot Khalsa area of Amritsar, Punjab, around 1.30 am on the intervening night of Wednesday (November 19) and Thursday (November 20).

Amritsar Commissioner of Police (CP) Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said Harry, who had several prior criminal cases, was released on bail on November 7. He was found with two pistols, a 9mm and a .30 bore, believed to have been acquired for a planned major crime.

Bhullar explained that police had set up vehicle checkpoints across Amritsar. When they tried to stop two motorcycle riders, they fired at the police and attempted to flee. In the exchange, Harry was struck by a bullet and later died in hospital. His accomplice was also injured, but managed to escape. He added that Harry was a history-sheeter with five criminal cases registered against him.

“Whenever he came out of jail, he immediately contacted old gang members and criminal networks. During the investigation, all his past location details, call records and meeting points are being thoroughly verified.”