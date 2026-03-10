ETV Bharat / state

Punjab Assembly Passes Resolution Against India-US Trade Deal

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann being presented the 5th Budget of the state government by Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema. ( PTI )

Chandigarh: The Punjab Assembly unanimously passed a resolution on Tuesday, stating that any agreement with the United States that ignores the interests of farmers is unacceptable with Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann cautioning against the proposed India-US trade deal. Mann said the India-US trade deal could inflict damage on the Indian agriculture far greater than the now-repealed three farm laws that had triggered a "historic" farmers' movement.

The ruling and opposition MLAs, excluding the two BJP legislators who were not in the House, spoke against the India-US trade deal, claiming that if the agreement was signed then it would deal a big blow to the agriculture sector especially of Punjab.

They called the trade deal a "death warrant" of India's farmers.

During the ongoing budget session here, Agriculture Minister Gurmeet Singh Khudian moved a resolution against the India-US trade agreement, expressing fear that the Indian government has put farmers' interests at stake by preparing for a trade agreement with the US.

"The foundation of Punjab's economy is its farmers. Punjab's farmers are not merely producers, but also protectors of their seed rights, their agricultural independence and the country's food security.

"This House, therefore, stands with every farmer in Punjab and makes it clear that farmers should be given complete freedom to cultivate their own land, own their seeds, and adopt their traditional agricultural practices," said the resolution.

The House also wishes to draw the attention of the government of India to the "potential" serious adverse consequences for Punjab's agricultural system if tariff and non-tariff barriers on food and agricultural products are removed under the India-US trade agreement, it said.

"Besides a negative impact on crop diversification, if feed substitutes such as soybean oil are imported from the US at low prices, this would put pressure on corn and soybean prices and undermine ongoing crop diversification efforts in Punjab," it said.

Second, it could have a serious impact on the cotton sector, if cotton imports from the US increases, the resolution added.

The US agricultural system is based on large farms, heavy government subsidies, and large-scale production capacity. Consequently, Punjab farmers would face unequal competition from cheap agricultural products coming from there, it said.

Participating in the debate on the resolution, CM Mann cautioned that the proposed India-US trade agreement could inflict damage on the agriculture sector.

He warned that opening India's agricultural markets to heavily subsidised American produce would leave farmers in Punjab and across the country struggling to compete.

Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa, who hailed the resolution, slammed the BJP government at the Centre over the trade deal and said it will prove to be a "death warrant" for farmers if implemented.