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Punjab Assembly Elections: AAP Leader Sukhdeep Singh Chhina Resigns After Party Fields Sonia Mann From Rajasansi

Chandigarh: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is facing signs of dissent within its Punjab unit after announcing its second list of candidates for the 2027 Assembly elections. Several sitting MLAs, including a minister, have reportedly been denied tickets, triggering discontent among party leaders.

Amid the developments, AAP leader and Punjab Dairy Development Board Director Sukhdeep Singh Chhina has resigned from all party positions and its primary membership. He has sent his resignation to AAP Punjab president Aman Arora.

In his resignation letter to Aman Arora, Chhina said he was stepping down from all his AAP positions and relinquishing his primary membership. He wrote in the letter, "I, Sukhdeep Singh Chhina, resign from all my positions in the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and also relinquish my primary membership of the party."

Chhina's resignation comes after the AAP announced actress Sonia Mann as its candidate from the Rajasansi Assembly constituency in its second list, released on November 12, 2026.

The Punjab Dairy Development Board director was reportedly unhappy with the party's decision to field Mann from the constituency and decided to quit.