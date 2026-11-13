Punjab Assembly Elections: AAP Leader Sukhdeep Singh Chhina Resigns After Party Fields Sonia Mann From Rajasansi
Several sitting legislators have reportedly been denied renomination and the latest candidate announcement has drawn discontent among sections of the Punjab unit.
Published : November 13, 2026 at 12:44 PM IST
Chandigarh: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is facing signs of dissent within its Punjab unit after announcing its second list of candidates for the 2027 Assembly elections. Several sitting MLAs, including a minister, have reportedly been denied tickets, triggering discontent among party leaders.
Amid the developments, AAP leader and Punjab Dairy Development Board Director Sukhdeep Singh Chhina has resigned from all party positions and its primary membership. He has sent his resignation to AAP Punjab president Aman Arora.
Aam Aadmi Party leader and Director of Punjab Dairy Development Board Sukhdeep Singh Chhina tenders his resignation from all party positions and primary membership of the party "I, Sukhdeep Singh Chhina, hereby tender my resignation from all positions held in the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and also relinquish my primary membership of the party." reads his resignation letter to AAP Punjab President Aman Arora— ANI (@ANI) November 13, 2026
In his resignation letter to Aman Arora, Chhina said he was stepping down from all his AAP positions and relinquishing his primary membership. He wrote in the letter, "I, Sukhdeep Singh Chhina, resign from all my positions in the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and also relinquish my primary membership of the party."
Chhina's resignation comes after the AAP announced actress Sonia Mann as its candidate from the Rajasansi Assembly constituency in its second list, released on November 12, 2026.
The Punjab Dairy Development Board director was reportedly unhappy with the party's decision to field Mann from the constituency and decided to quit.
The AAP released its second list of candidates on November 12, announcing 31 names for the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections. The party had earlier announced 40 candidates in its first list.
Sonia Mann has acted in several films and entered politics following her involvement in the farmers' protest. She contested the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections. During the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, she supported independent candidate Resham Singh in Amritsar.
On February 23, 2025, Mann joined the AAP in the presence of party leader Arvind Kejriwal. At the time, she said the party's work impressed her and prompted her to join.
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