Punjab Assembly Elections 2027: Rahul Gandhi Steps In To Quell Factionalism With Unity Bus Yatra
Rahul Gandhi aims to cover all 117 assembly seats over the coming weeks during the unity bus yatra ahead of the Punjab assembly election.
Published : August 20, 2026 at 9:55 PM IST
New Delhi: Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi will soon launch a bus yatra to project team unity in poll-bound Punjab. AICC in-charge of Punjab Bhupesh Baghel on Thursday submitted a plan of the proposed yatra, which will soon be approved by the Leader of the Opposition, said party insiders, who also added the unity bus yatra is likely to start from the holy city of Amritsar.
It is expected to cover around 30/117 seats in phase 1. All the senior state leaders will attend the launch of Rahul’s bus yatra to showcase unity in the state team. “This has been in the works for some time. Once we get a green signal from the high command, we will roll out the plan. We aim to cover all 117 assembly seats over the coming weeks. A visit to the Golden Temple by our leader will send a positive message across the state,” AICC secretary-in-charge of Punjab Ravindra Dalvi told ETV Bharat.
All 117 assembly seats will face elections around February 2027. The Congress had lost the 2022 assembly elections to AAP following a leadership change three months ago when Dalit leader Charanjit Channi was made the Chief Minister.
The Congress had been trying hard to regroup since then under state unit chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, whose style of functioning has been challenged by a section of state leaders, including former Chief Minister Charanjit Channi and former home minister SS Randhawa.
The Congress recently explored a leadership change in the poll-bound state but finally decided to maintain the status quo, which upset the rebels. Channi, a Dalit leader, wished to be named the state unit chief but the high command retained Jat leader Amarinder Singh Warring in the post.
Baghel was then sent to quell dissent between July 6 and 12, but the high command was surprised as several senior leaders led by Channi and Randhawa met Baghel separately at the residence of senior state leader Rana Gurjit Singh instead of the party office in Chandigarh.
Later, Channi shared his grievances with AICC in-charge KC Venugopal and clarified that all was well in the state unit. Rahul’s yatra comes in the background of no recent hard comments against each other by the senior state leaders and will help the party capture the public mood, believe party managers.
“There have been no controversial speeches by state leaders of late. The team is united. The bus yatra is going to be an ambitious project. It will prepare ground for power change in 2022 as per public sentiment. The people are upset with the AAP government. The yatra will certainly project unity in the state team as our campaign will be conducted in the name of Rahul Gandhi and not a particular state leader,” said Dalvi.
“We have prepared a strong party organisation base down to the block-level in the state over the past one year. We have also appointed Booth Level Agents at over 24000 booths. This network of workers at block level is our strength and will come in handy during the campaign,” he said.
According to AICC secretary-in-charge of Punjab Hina Kaware, the central leadership’s message that the Congress’s win in the elections was the topmost priority had gone down well with the state leaders who have been assigned key roles for the 2027 polls.
“The senior leaders have been given important roles and are expected to perform accordingly. The various panels, including for campaign, coordination and election management, will be expanded over the coming days. Some new panels may also be set up. The most important thing for us is to win the polls together and not fight over petty issues,” Kaware told ETV Bharat.
While Channi was named head of the campaign committee, Randhawa was named head of the core committee, Amar Singh was named head of the manifesto committee and Vijay Inder Singla was named head of the election management and coordination committee recently.
The Congress managers said that the main focus of the Congress campaign will be based on the performance of the state government, which has been poor on issues like law and order, drugs, jobs and the plight of farmers.
“Besides law and order, we will also flag recent paper leaks which affected the youths and the payout to lure women voters. The Punjab Congress is in a solid position to win,” Dalvi added.