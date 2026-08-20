ETV Bharat / state

Punjab Assembly Elections 2027: Rahul Gandhi Steps In To Quell Factionalism With Unity Bus Yatra

New Delhi: Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi will soon launch a bus yatra to project team unity in poll-bound Punjab. AICC in-charge of Punjab Bhupesh Baghel on Thursday submitted a plan of the proposed yatra, which will soon be approved by the Leader of the Opposition, said party insiders, who also added the unity bus yatra is likely to start from the holy city of Amritsar.

It is expected to cover around 30/117 seats in phase 1. All the senior state leaders will attend the launch of Rahul’s bus yatra to showcase unity in the state team. “This has been in the works for some time. Once we get a green signal from the high command, we will roll out the plan. We aim to cover all 117 assembly seats over the coming weeks. A visit to the Golden Temple by our leader will send a positive message across the state,” AICC secretary-in-charge of Punjab Ravindra Dalvi told ETV Bharat.

All 117 assembly seats will face elections around February 2027. The Congress had lost the 2022 assembly elections to AAP following a leadership change three months ago when Dalit leader Charanjit Channi was made the Chief Minister.

The Congress had been trying hard to regroup since then under state unit chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, whose style of functioning has been challenged by a section of state leaders, including former Chief Minister Charanjit Channi and former home minister SS Randhawa.

The Congress recently explored a leadership change in the poll-bound state but finally decided to maintain the status quo, which upset the rebels. Channi, a Dalit leader, wished to be named the state unit chief but the high command retained Jat leader Amarinder Singh Warring in the post.

Baghel was then sent to quell dissent between July 6 and 12, but the high command was surprised as several senior leaders led by Channi and Randhawa met Baghel separately at the residence of senior state leader Rana Gurjit Singh instead of the party office in Chandigarh.

Later, Channi shared his grievances with AICC in-charge KC Venugopal and clarified that all was well in the state unit. Rahul’s yatra comes in the background of no recent hard comments against each other by the senior state leaders and will help the party capture the public mood, believe party managers.