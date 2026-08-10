Punjab Assembly Clears Outsourced Workers Bill, Caps School Fee Hike At 5%
Mann said the eligible outsourced employees working in government departments and government-controlled institutions will be brought directly under contractual engagement by the state government.
Published : August 10, 2026 at 10:22 PM IST
Chandigarh: The Punjab Assembly on Monday unanimously passed the Punjab State Outsourced Personnel (Transition to Contractual Engagement) Bill, 2026, paving the way to bring 26,000 to 28,000 outsourced employees under direct contractual engagement with the government.
On the concluding day of the Monsoon Session of the Assembly, Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema presented the Bill in the House.
Participating in the discussion on the Bill, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said it will apply to eligible outsourced employees in Group-C and Group-D categories, who are engaged in essential public services and fulfil the prescribed eligibility conditions.
In the first phase, 26,000 to 28,000 outsourced employees will immediately benefit from this initiative, Mann told the House.
Describing the Bill as a step towards ending contractual exploitation, Mann said the eligible outsourced employees working in government departments and government-controlled institutions will be brought directly under contractual engagement by the state government.
The remuneration paid to the employees will not be less than their existing salary or the legally prescribed minimum wage, whichever is applicable, he said.
They will receive the benefits of provident fund (PF) and gratuity, will be entitled to ESI benefits, will receive the benefit of maternity leave and, like regular employees, will be entitled to 10 days of casual leave per year, Mann said.
Emphasising the financial benefits for the workers, Mann said that 15-22 per cent commission currently charged by the outsourcing agencies will no longer be deducted as agency commission and the corresponding benefit will accrue to the employees.
Terming the Bill a historic decision in favour of the employees, the chief minister said, "This is one of the biggest decisions in Punjab's history for the welfare and rights of employees. From today, the decades-old system of contractual outsourcing in Punjab will come to an end."
Assembly Passes Bill On Capping School Fee At 5%
The Punjab Assembly on Monday unanimously passed a bill paving the way for capping fee hikes by private schools at 5 per cent per annum.
On the concluding day of the monsoon session of the Punjab Vidhan Sabha here, Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains tabled the Punjab Regulation of Fee of Unaided Educational Institutions (Amendment) Bill, 2026 in the House.
According to the bill, no unaided educational institution shall enhance its fee by more than 5 per cent annually.
Winding up the discussion on the Bill, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said it will cover around 7,800 private schools in the state, directly benefiting around 32 lakh students.
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