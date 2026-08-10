ETV Bharat / state

Punjab Assembly Clears Outsourced Workers Bill, Caps School Fee Hike At 5%

File - Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann addresses the House during the second day of the Monsoon session of the 16th state Legislative Assembly, in Chandigarh, Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2026. ( PTI )

Chandigarh: The Punjab Assembly on Monday unanimously passed the Punjab State Outsourced Personnel (Transition to Contractual Engagement) Bill, 2026, paving the way to bring 26,000 to 28,000 outsourced employees under direct contractual engagement with the government.

On the concluding day of the Monsoon Session of the Assembly, Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema presented the Bill in the House.

Participating in the discussion on the Bill, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said it will apply to eligible outsourced employees in Group-C and Group-D categories, who are engaged in essential public services and fulfil the prescribed eligibility conditions.

In the first phase, 26,000 to 28,000 outsourced employees will immediately benefit from this initiative, Mann told the House.

Describing the Bill as a step towards ending contractual exploitation, Mann said the eligible outsourced employees working in government departments and government-controlled institutions will be brought directly under contractual engagement by the state government.

The remuneration paid to the employees will not be less than their existing salary or the legally prescribed minimum wage, whichever is applicable, he said.

They will receive the benefits of provident fund (PF) and gratuity, will be entitled to ESI benefits, will receive the benefit of maternity leave and, like regular employees, will be entitled to 10 days of casual leave per year, Mann said.

Emphasising the financial benefits for the workers, Mann said that 15-22 per cent commission currently charged by the outsourcing agencies will no longer be deducted as agency commission and the corresponding benefit will accrue to the employees.