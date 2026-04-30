ETV Bharat / state

Punjab ASI Killed After Being Run Over By Car During Chase In Mansa, Two Arrested

Mansa: An Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) was killed in Punjab's Mansa district on Wednesday after a speeding car ran him over at a checkpoint set up near Sardulgarh on the Barnala-Sirsa highway to intercept suspected drug traffickers. The 112 police team was chasing two individuals in a car and alerted the Sardulgarh 112 team to stop the suspects. ASI Sukhwinder Singh stood in front of the vehicle, but was run over and died on the spot.

Two youths fleeing in a car were arrested by the police, who also recovered a black bag. Eyewitnesses stated that the men deliberately ran over the police official while attempting to escape, resulting in his immediate death.

Sardulgarh Station House Officer (SHO) Pushpinder Kaur said, "A speeding car had earlier hit a motorcyclist at Jhaneer and was fleeing the scene. To arrest them, the Jhaneer police informed the Sardulgarh 112 team. When the police tried to stop them, the car occupants ran over ASI Sukhwinder Singh, who died on the spot."