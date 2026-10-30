ETV Bharat / state

Punjab: ASI Caught Red-handed Consuming Drugs, Tests Positive

The policeman had been performing duty in Mansa for some time ( ETV Bharat )

Mansa: Residents claimed to have caught a police officer red-handed while he was consuming 'chitta' (synthetic drugs) in Budhlada town of Punjab’s Mansa district on Friday.

Acting swiftly, the Budhlada police conducted a dope test on the officer, and the test returned positive. As a result, a case was registered at the Budhlada police station.

"We received information that the accused, ASI Sahjpreet Singh, had been performing duty in Mansa for some time. According to the public, he was consuming drugs. We conducted a dope test (drug test) on the accused, which returned a positive result,” said SP Narinder Singh.

However, the SP said no drugs were recovered from his possession at the time of arrest.

“A case has been registered, and the investigation is now underway," he said.