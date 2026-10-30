Punjab: ASI Caught Red-handed Consuming Drugs, Tests Positive
SP Narinder Singh says a case has been registered against the ASI who is posted at Mansa, and the investigation is now underway.
Published : October 30, 2026 at 8:58 PM IST
Mansa: Residents claimed to have caught a police officer red-handed while he was consuming 'chitta' (synthetic drugs) in Budhlada town of Punjab’s Mansa district on Friday.
They staged a protest demanding action against the officer.
Acting swiftly, the Budhlada police conducted a dope test on the officer, and the test returned positive. As a result, a case was registered at the Budhlada police station.
"We received information that the accused, ASI Sahjpreet Singh, had been performing duty in Mansa for some time. According to the public, he was consuming drugs. We conducted a dope test (drug test) on the accused, which returned a positive result,” said SP Narinder Singh.
However, the SP said no drugs were recovered from his possession at the time of arrest.
“A case has been registered, and the investigation is now underway," he said.
According to the public, the police official tried to flee but they apprehended him.
On October 14, 2026, a Head Constable of the Punjab Police was arrested on Wednesday with 15 kg heroin during a joint operation by the BSF and the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).
Tarn Taran DSP (City) Sukhbir Singh said that the accused, head constable Karanbir Singh, is a resident of Bhusa village. Harjit Singh, who was travelling in the car with him, was also taken into custody.
"During an operation near Lahiyan village, a Swift car was searched, and three packets of heroin were recovered from it. The value of the seized contraband in the international market is estimated to be around Rs 100 crore. Preliminary investigations suggest that this consignment was sent via drone from the Pakistan side," said DSP Sukhbir Singh.
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