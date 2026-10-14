ETV Bharat / state

Punjab Anti-Drug Activist Murder: Main Accused Nabbed From Rajasthan, Says Sources

Representational image ( IANS )

By PTI 1 Min Read

Chandigarh: The medical store owner who allegedly shot dead an anti-drug activist in Punjab's Mansa district has been nabbed from Rajasthan, sources said on Wednesday. Accused Ashwani Kumar has been taken into custody from Salasar, they further said.

Anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota was murdered in broad daylight on Tuesday after confronting the accused, who was running a medical shop, for allegedly selling drugs to an elderly man.

The incident was captured on camera during a live Facebook session hosted by Jhota. After murdering Jhota, Kumar fled, and police launched a manhunt to nab him. Jhota is known for raising his voice against drug abuse and the illegal sale of addictive substances at chemist shops. The shooting incident left Mansa town simmering with tension as the activist's supporters vandalised the medical shop, and Jhota's family refused to cremate his body in protest.