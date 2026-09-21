ETV Bharat / state

Punjab: Anti-Drug Activist Attempts Suicide Outside Sangrur DC Office, Alleges Threats From Sarpanch And Associates

Sangrur/Chandigarh: Political reactions over drug abuse have intensified in Punjab, after Jagseer, alias Jagga Singh, a resident of Namol village in Punjab’s Sangrur district, who had been raising his voice against drugs, allegedly attempted suicide by consuming a poisonous substance outside the Deputy Commissioner's office. This is the third such incident, following the deaths of Mohanjit Sheron and Gulzar Singh.

Opposition parties have targeted the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government and the police administration over the incident, which took place in Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's home district.

What Is The Matter?

The survivor, anti-drug activist Jagga Singh, had posted a video related to drugs on social media. Subsequently, he had alleged that after uploading the video, the Sarpanch of his village, and his associates, began threatening to kill him.

"I had posted a video on social media regarding drugs, specifically 'chitta'. I even deleted the video. Despite this, they came to my house, assaulted and threatened me. The Sarpanch harassed me. The police also took away the CCTV camera and DVR installed at my house and said they were empty, whereas they contained all the evidence. My children's lives are also in danger," Jagga Singh, the victim, said.

Jagga Singh further alleged that he was threatened with death with weapons flashed at him. According to him, he had also filed a complaint with the police over this, but his grievance was not addressed.

Following the incident, Jagga Singh was taken to the Civil Hospital in Sangrur. Dr Iqbal Preet Singh of the emergency ward said, "A patient arrived at the hospital in critical condition around 5.15 pm after ingesting a toxic substance related to phenyl. After providing first aid, he was referred for further treatment."

Sarpanch Sukhbir Singh said he did not yet have complete information about the incident and should be allowed to gather details first. When asked about the allegations, he did not provide a detailed response at the time.

The allegations made by Jagga Singh have not been independently verified so far. The complete picture is expected to become clear after the police investigation and further legal proceedings. Police reached the spot, but they have not issued an official statement so far.

Opposition Raises Questions Over Security And Accountability

Congress national general secretary and in-charge of Punjab affairs Sachin Pilot expressed deep concern over the incident and demanded that the state government be held accountable. He said that contrary to the government's claims regarding de-addiction in Punjab, the ground reality had become extremely grim.