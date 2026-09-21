Punjab: Anti-Drug Activist Attempts Suicide Outside Sangrur DC Office, Alleges Threats From Sarpanch And Associates
Doctors shifted the activist from Sangrur Civil Hospital for further treatment after providing first aid following the incident outside the administrative office.
Published : September 21, 2026 at 12:50 PM IST
Sangrur/Chandigarh: Political reactions over drug abuse have intensified in Punjab, after Jagseer, alias Jagga Singh, a resident of Namol village in Punjab’s Sangrur district, who had been raising his voice against drugs, allegedly attempted suicide by consuming a poisonous substance outside the Deputy Commissioner's office. This is the third such incident, following the deaths of Mohanjit Sheron and Gulzar Singh.
Opposition parties have targeted the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government and the police administration over the incident, which took place in Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's home district.
What Is The Matter?
The survivor, anti-drug activist Jagga Singh, had posted a video related to drugs on social media. Subsequently, he had alleged that after uploading the video, the Sarpanch of his village, and his associates, began threatening to kill him.
"I had posted a video on social media regarding drugs, specifically 'chitta'. I even deleted the video. Despite this, they came to my house, assaulted and threatened me. The Sarpanch harassed me. The police also took away the CCTV camera and DVR installed at my house and said they were empty, whereas they contained all the evidence. My children's lives are also in danger," Jagga Singh, the victim, said.
Jagga Singh further alleged that he was threatened with death with weapons flashed at him. According to him, he had also filed a complaint with the police over this, but his grievance was not addressed.
Following the incident, Jagga Singh was taken to the Civil Hospital in Sangrur. Dr Iqbal Preet Singh of the emergency ward said, "A patient arrived at the hospital in critical condition around 5.15 pm after ingesting a toxic substance related to phenyl. After providing first aid, he was referred for further treatment."
Sarpanch Sukhbir Singh said he did not yet have complete information about the incident and should be allowed to gather details first. When asked about the allegations, he did not provide a detailed response at the time.
The allegations made by Jagga Singh have not been independently verified so far. The complete picture is expected to become clear after the police investigation and further legal proceedings. Police reached the spot, but they have not issued an official statement so far.
Opposition Raises Questions Over Security And Accountability
Congress national general secretary and in-charge of Punjab affairs Sachin Pilot expressed deep concern over the incident and demanded that the state government be held accountable. He said that contrary to the government's claims regarding de-addiction in Punjab, the ground reality had become extremely grim.
Launching a direct attack on the government, he said, "The Sangrur incident clearly shows the kind of pressure and harassment faced by those who raise their voice against drugs in Punjab. If a person who raises his voice against drugs is not safe, then what kind of change is being talked about?"
Former Punjab Chief Minister and Member of Parliament Charanjit Singh Channi described the incident as a failure of the government machinery. Referring to earlier cases, he said that people who speak the truth in the state are being suppressed.
Targeting the AAP government, Channi said, "First Gulzar and now Jagga Singh... When will this oppression of Punjabis by the AAP government finally end? The government's anti-drug campaign has completely failed on the ground. Instead of stopping drugs, those who ask questions are being threatened and intimidated."
Senior BJP leader and former Union Minister of State Ravneet Singh Bittu alleged that the current government was shielding people involved in drug trafficking. He also announced that he would stand firmly in support of Jagseer Singh.
Reacting to the incident, Bittu said, "This government has become so closely associated with those selling drugs that anyone who speaks the truth now appears to be their enemy. If anti-drug activists are not safe even in the Chief Minister's own district, then the government's claim of a 'drug-free Punjab' is nothing but a hollow drama."
Shiromani Akali Dal general secretary Bikram Singh Majithia directly targeted Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann over the incident. He said officials in Sangrur did not listen to the victim, which led him to take this step.
Majithia wrote on social media, "First Mohanjit Sheron raised his voice against drugs in Sangrur, then Gulzar had to consume poison, and now Jagseer consumed a poisonous substance and attempted to embrace death so that the government, which is in deep slumber, could wake up. Jagseer pleaded with everyone, but no official listened to him."
BJP leader Tarun Chugh also targeted Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann over Jagga Singh's suicide attempt. He said, "Chief Minister Bhagwant, the drug mafia is ruling with full force in your own district of Sangrur."
He wrote on social media, "The Bharatiya Janata Party has taken to the streets against this hooliganism, the drug mafia and your government that provides them protection. That is why the BJP has launched an 'anti-drug campaign' so that this drug mafia can be completely eradicated from every village and neighbourhood of Punjab. Mr Mann, you are responsible for Jagga Singh's present condition. If you cannot stop drugs and the mafia, you have no right to remain in that chair. Punjab will no longer remain silent."
Suicide Is Not A Solution:
If you are having suicidal thoughts, or you are worried about a friend, or you need emotional support, then there is someone who is always there to listen to you. Call the Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences helpline at 9152987821 (available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm).
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