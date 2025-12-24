Punjab And Haryana High Court Suspends Former Himachal Pradesh IG's Life Sentence In Custodial Death Case
Zaidi along with seven others was sentenced to life by a CBI court in January in connection with the custodial death of a youth.
Published : December 24, 2025 at 1:14 PM IST
Shimla: The Punjab and Haryana High Court has suspended the life sentence of former Inspector General of Police Himachal Pradesh, Zahoor Zaidi in connection with the 2017 custodial death of a youth linked to the rape and murder of a 16-year-old girl that year.
A High Court bench comprising Justice Anoop Chitkara and Justice Sukhvinder Kaur ordered the suspension of the death sentence to Zaidi in the case till the final disposal of his appeal against the trial court verdict.
Zaidi along with seven others was sentenced to life by a special CBI court on January 27 this year in connection with the death of a youth Suraj allegedly due to custodial torture at the Kotkhai police station. Suraj was an accused in the alleged rape and murder of the girl and died on the night of July 18, 2017. The then SP, D.W. Negi, who was also named in the case, was acquitted due to lack of witness statements and evidence. Besides Zaidi, the convicts include then DSP Manoj Joshi, Police Sub-Inspector Rajinder Singh, ASI Deep Chand Sharma, Head Constables Mohan Lal and Surat Singh, Head Constable Rafi Mohammad, and Constable Ranjit Sateta.
The girl's clothless body was found on July 6, 2017 in the Dandi forest of the Halila area of Kotkhai in Upper Shimla. The girl had left school for home on July 4 but never returned. Following outrage, the then government had formed a Special Investigation Team headed by IG-rank officer Zahoor Zaidi. The SIT began its investigation and, after apprehending some people, claimed to have solved the case. However, after the youth's death due to alleged custodial torture, the SIT came under scrutiny for alleged botched up investigation and fabricated case. An angry mob had staged massive protests and set the Kotkhai police station on fire.
The case was later transferred to the CBI court in Chandigarh on the directions of the Supreme Court. Following the CBI court's lifer to Zaidi and seven others, the former Himachal Pradesh IG challenged the sentence in the Punjab and Haryana High Court.
