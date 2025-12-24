ETV Bharat / state

Punjab And Haryana High Court Suspends Former Himachal Pradesh IG's Life Sentence In Custodial Death Case

Shimla: The Punjab and Haryana High Court has suspended the life sentence of former Inspector General of Police Himachal Pradesh, Zahoor Zaidi in connection with the 2017 custodial death of a youth linked to the rape and murder of a 16-year-old girl that year.

A High Court bench comprising Justice Anoop Chitkara and Justice Sukhvinder Kaur ordered the suspension of the death sentence to Zaidi in the case till the final disposal of his appeal against the trial court verdict.

Zaidi along with seven others was sentenced to life by a special CBI court on January 27 this year in connection with the death of a youth Suraj allegedly due to custodial torture at the Kotkhai police station. Suraj was an accused in the alleged rape and murder of the girl and died on the night of July 18, 2017. The then SP, D.W. Negi, who was also named in the case, was acquitted due to lack of witness statements and evidence. Besides Zaidi, the convicts include then DSP Manoj Joshi, Police Sub-Inspector Rajinder Singh, ASI Deep Chand Sharma, Head Constables Mohan Lal and Surat Singh, Head Constable Rafi Mohammad, and Constable Ranjit Sateta.