Punjab & Haryana High Court Orders CBI Probe Into Alleged Corruption Involving CM's OSD
The court's decision came after a petition sought an investigation, independent of Punjab Police and vigilance agencies, into allegations raised by the ED.
Published : October 5, 2026 at 12:46 PM IST
Chandigarh: The Punjab and Haryana High Court has ordered a CBI probe into allegations of corruption involving Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's Officer on Special Duty (OSD) Rajbir Singh Ghuman and others. The court has also directed the central agency to submit its report within two months.
The order came in response to a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by advocate Nikhil Saraf, who sought an independent investigation into allegations raised by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).
The matter relates to three letters the ED sent to Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav. The agency had sought registration of an FIR against Ghuman and others, including Nitin Gohal and Bir Devinder.
According to the material referred to in the case, the ED alleged that the individuals were involved in corruption and interfered in government transfers and postings, as well as government tenders.
The letters were based on information the ED gathered during its investigation. When the Punjab Police did not register a case, Saraf approached the High Court.
In his petition, Saraf sought a "fair and independent investigation" by the CBI, arguing that the probe should be free from the influence of the Punjab Police and Punjab Vigilance. He also sought an investigation into the alleged money trail and action against anyone found guilty.
CBI Given Two Months To Submit Report
After hearing the matter, the High Court decided the CBI should conduct the investigation. The agency has been asked to begin the probe and submit its report to the court within two months.
The development follows demands from opposition parties for an independent investigation.
The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) had earlier urged Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria to seek a time-bound, court-monitored CBI probe into the allegations. The party had questioned the absence of an FIR despite the ED's communications and sought an investigation into the alleged roles of public servants, intermediaries, developers and beneficiaries.
The BJP had also criticised the Punjab Police over the matter. Former Union Minister Vijay Sampla called for a CBI probe, registration of an FIR, and preservation of digital, documentary, and financial evidence.
BJP Welcomes High Court Decision
Senior Punjab BJP leader Tikshan Sud welcomed the High Court's order, saying the allegations would now be examined through a formal investigation.
Sud said the ED's repeated communications to the Punjab DGP showed the need for a detailed probe. He alleged that the investigation would bring out details of the alleged corruption and reveal the roles of those involved.
The allegations, however, must be established through the investigation.
Majithia Targets Punjab Government
The High Court order also came on a day when Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia was scheduled to appear before a Special Investigation Team (SIT) in connection with an NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances) case registered against him.
Before appearing before the SIT, Majithia attacked the Punjab government over the High Court's decision. He alleged that the order had exposed the government's claims of honesty and accused it of failing to act despite the ED's communications.
Majithia named Ghuman and others, alleging that the CBI investigation would expose those involved. He also raised several other allegations against the Punjab government and AAP leaders.
The High Court's decision has now put the case under a central investigation, with the CBI's report expected within two months. The findings could determine the next steps.
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