ETV Bharat / state

Punjab & Haryana High Court Orders CBI Probe Into Alleged Corruption Involving CM's OSD

Chandigarh: The Punjab and Haryana High Court has ordered a CBI probe into allegations of corruption involving Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's Officer on Special Duty (OSD) Rajbir Singh Ghuman and others. The court has also directed the central agency to submit its report within two months.

The order came in response to a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by advocate Nikhil Saraf, who sought an independent investigation into allegations raised by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

The matter relates to three letters the ED sent to Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav. The agency had sought registration of an FIR against Ghuman and others, including Nitin Gohal and Bir Devinder.

According to the material referred to in the case, the ED alleged that the individuals were involved in corruption and interfered in government transfers and postings, as well as government tenders.

The letters were based on information the ED gathered during its investigation. When the Punjab Police did not register a case, Saraf approached the High Court.

In his petition, Saraf sought a "fair and independent investigation" by the CBI, arguing that the probe should be free from the influence of the Punjab Police and Punjab Vigilance. He also sought an investigation into the alleged money trail and action against anyone found guilty.

CBI Given Two Months To Submit Report

After hearing the matter, the High Court decided the CBI should conduct the investigation. The agency has been asked to begin the probe and submit its report to the court within two months.

The development follows demands from opposition parties for an independent investigation.

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) had earlier urged Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria to seek a time-bound, court-monitored CBI probe into the allegations. The party had questioned the absence of an FIR despite the ED's communications and sought an investigation into the alleged roles of public servants, intermediaries, developers and beneficiaries.