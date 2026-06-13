ETV Bharat / state

HC Denies Bail To 3 Juveniles In Sexual Assault Case, Notes Blind Victim Identified Them By Voice

Chandigarh: The Punjab and Haryana High Court has denied bail to three juveniles accused in a sexual assault case involving a visually impaired and specially abled minor girl, noting that she identified the accused by their voices.

Justice Shalini Singh Nagpal upheld the orders passed by the Juvenile Justice Board of Karnal and the additional session judge of the fast-track court in Haryana's Karnal, observing that the release of the juveniles would "certainly defeat the ends of justice".

The case came to light after the chairman of the Karnal Child Welfare Committee filed a complaint stating he had visited Ansal Town for work, where he saw a girl child eating soil. The child also appeared to be pregnant.

When he made an enquiry, her mother informed him that the girl was blind and specially abled and alleged that the offence had been committed in a nearby park. She further alleged that one of the accused lived in the area and that his mother had threatened her against filing a complaint.

The state counsel supported the orders passed by the principal magistrate of the Juvenile Justice Board and later upheld in appeal by the additional sessions judge, arguing that the victim was a minor, specially abled and visually impaired.

It was submitted that the repeated sexual assault had led to her pregnancy. Though the victim could not name the accused, she had identified them by their voices, the counsel said.

The prosecution also informed the court that four of the 19 witnesses had been examined and argued that the accused obtaining regular bail on such grave and serious allegations would defeat the ends of justice. The state counsel prayed that the revision petitions of the juveniles be dismissed.