ETV Bharat / state

Punjab: Amritsar Court Grants Amritpal Singh One-day Parole To Attend Grandmother’s Funeral

Amritsar: A court in Amritsar on Friday granted one-day parole to Amritpal Singh, the Member of Parliament from Khadoor Sahib and head of the Waris Punjab De organisation, who is currently lodged in Assam's Dibrugarh Jail, to attend his grandmother's funeral.

"The matter concerning the parole of Member of Parliament Amritpal Singh was under consideration in the court of Additional Sessions Judge Himesh Kumar. During the hearing, the court granted a one-day parole to MP Amritpal Singh Khalsa for November 14, specifically to allow him to attend his grandmother's funeral,” Advocate Karamvir Singh, counsel for the MP, told media persons.

"We had requested a total of three days of parole — from November 14 to 17 — but the court has granted Amritpal Singh permission to attend only on the day of the funeral. His uncle Harjit Singh has been granted three days of parole," said the advocate.

Regarding the process of bringing Amritpal from Dibrugarh Jail to Punjab, the lawyer said that while the family will be responsible for covering the expenses, the state government and security agencies will make all necessary arrangements to ensure his safe transport to and from Punjab. Once the court order is received and all formalities are completed, a security team will travel from here to Dibrugarh to bring him to Punjab.

In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Amritpal had contested from the Khadoor Sahib constituency and defeated his opponent, Congress candidate Kulbir Singh Zira, by a margin of approximately 1.97 lakh votes.