Punjab: Akali Dal Leader’s Daughter Kanchanpreet Kaur Released After Overnight Hearing
The police on Friday arrested Kanchanpreet after she was named in a case linked to alleged intimidation during the Tarn Taran bypoll.
Published : November 30, 2025 at 1:24 PM IST
Chandigarh: Following a hearing that lasted past midnight, a court in Punjab’s Tarn Taran ordered the release of Kanchanpreet Kaur, the daughter of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Sukhwinder Kaur Randhawa, early Sunday morning.
Randhawa recently lost the Tarn Taran bypoll to the AAP candidate. The police on Friday arrested Kanchanpreet after she was named in a case linked to alleged intimidation during the bypoll. The case was registered at the Chabhal police station in Tarn Taran on November 11. She was produced before the court on Saturday night, with the hearing beginning at 10 pm and lasting till around 1 am. The verdict came at around 4 am.
ਤਾਨਾਸ਼ਾਹ ਭਗਵੰਤ ਮਾਨ ਦੀ ਹੋਈ ਹਾਰ ❗— Shiromani Akali Dal (@Akali_Dal_) November 29, 2025
ਮਾਨਯੋਗ ਅਦਾਲਤ ਨੇ ਪੂਰੀ ਰਾਤ ਸੁਣਵਾਈ ਤੋਂ ਬਾਅਦ ਕੰਚਨਪ੍ਰੀਤ ਕੌਰ ਨੂੰ ਸਵੇਰੇ 4 ਵਜੇ ਰਿਹਾਅ ਕਰਨ ਦੇ ਦਿੱਤੇ ਹੁਕਮ ❗
ਇਹ ਆਮ ਆਦਮੀ ਪਾਰਟੀ ਦੀ ਸਰਕਾਰ ਦੇ ਮੂੰਹ 'ਤੇ ਚਪੇੜ ਹੈ ਜੋ ਰਾਜਨੀਤਿਕ ਬਦਲਾਖੋਰੀ ਕਰਦੇ ਹੋਏ ਵਿਰੋਧੀਆਂ 'ਤੇ ਝੂਠੇ ਪਰਚੇ ਕਰ ਰਹੀ ਹੈ ❗
ਐੱਡ ਅਰਸ਼ਦੀਪ ਸਿੰਘ ਕਲੇਰ ਤੇ ਅਕਾਲੀ ਆਗੂਆਂ… pic.twitter.com/SHqFVfenhj
Kaur thanked the Shiromani Akali Dal and party workers for her release, "I had no knowledge of the sections. That day, they showed me a paper and said that these sections had been imposed, after which they arrested me and took me away."
Kaur's counsel and Akali Dal's chief spokesperson, Advocate Arshdeep Singh Kler, said she was released early Sunday morning after the court struck down the non-bailable offence registered against her in the FIR. Speaking to the media in Tarn Taran, Kler said that during the hearing, arguments took place over the arrest of Kanchanpreet. He said the court acknowledged that Kanchanpreet's arrest was unconstitutional, besides raising a question over the police action.
Kler said the police added a non-bailable Section 111 (organised crime) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) in the FIR to arrest her. During the hearing, police had sought a 10-day police remand of Kanchanpreet.
Kaur was already facing four poll-related cases in which she had already obtained anticipatory bail. On Saturday, Kler moved the Punjab and Haryana High Court against her arrest, calling it illegal and unlawful. State counsel Chanchal K Singla, however, opposed the submissions made by the petitioner's counsel and submitted that Kaur’s complicity surfaced as her husband, Amritpal Singh Bath, was involved in 23 FIRs.
The HC, in its order, directed the magistrate to take into consideration the contention raised by the petitioner's counsel before taking any decision on the remand of Kanchanpreet sought by the state.
Following the petitioner's counsel’s request that he would himself personally appear before the court in Tarn Taran to argue the case and would reach there by 8 pm, the HC bench of Justice Rajesh Bhardwaj had directed the magistrate to keep Kanchanpreet in court custody and allow her counsel to make his submissions. The case was initially registered against Amritpal Singh Bath for allegedly threatening the complainant, Gurpreet Kaur of Padhri Kalan, to influence her vote.
However, Kanchanpreet was named in the FIR on November 27. She was charged under sections 174 (non-attendance in obedience to an order from a public servant), 351(2) (criminal intimidation), 351(3) (criminal intimidation by anonymous communication), and 111 (organised crime) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The SAD leadership has called the case a "political vendetta" by the AAP government.
" Dictator Bhagwant Mann has been defeated! The honourable court has ordered the release of Kanchanpreet Kaur at 4 am after a whole night's hearing! This is a slap in the face of the Aam Aadmi Party government, which is filing false cases against its opponents while taking political revenge! Advocate Arshdeep Singh Kler and Akali leaders fought the whole night and achieved victory," read a post on the party’s official X handle.
Also read: