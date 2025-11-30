ETV Bharat / state

Punjab: Akali Dal Leader’s Daughter Kanchanpreet Kaur Released After Overnight Hearing

Chandigarh: Following a hearing that lasted past midnight, a court in Punjab’s Tarn Taran ordered the release of Kanchanpreet Kaur, the daughter of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Sukhwinder Kaur Randhawa, early Sunday morning.

Randhawa recently lost the Tarn Taran bypoll to the AAP candidate. The police on Friday arrested Kanchanpreet after she was named in a case linked to alleged intimidation during the bypoll. The case was registered at the Chabhal police station in Tarn Taran on November 11. She was produced before the court on Saturday night, with the hearing beginning at 10 pm and lasting till around 1 am. The verdict came at around 4 am.

Kaur thanked the Shiromani Akali Dal and party workers for her release, "I had no knowledge of the sections. That day, they showed me a paper and said that these sections had been imposed, after which they arrested me and took me away."

Kaur's counsel and Akali Dal's chief spokesperson, Advocate Arshdeep Singh Kler, said she was released early Sunday morning after the court struck down the non-bailable offence registered against her in the FIR. Speaking to the media in Tarn Taran, Kler said that during the hearing, arguments took place over the arrest of Kanchanpreet. He said the court acknowledged that Kanchanpreet's arrest was unconstitutional, besides raising a question over the police action.