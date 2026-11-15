ETV Bharat / state

Punjab: After Gangster Afridi’s Deportation, Five Key Operatives Arrested

DGP Gaurav Yadav said that further investigation is underway to identify their other associates. ( IANS file )

Chandigarh: In a major follow-up to the deportation of wanted gangster Gurwinder Singh, alias Afridi, from Ethiopia, the Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) Punjab, in a joint operation with Tarn Taran police, has apprehended five key operatives of the organised criminal network and recovered 11 illegal pistols along with 191 live cartridges from their possession, said the Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab, Gaurav Yadav, here on Sunday.

Those arrested have been identified as Ajaypal Singh, a resident of Gandiwind, Tarn Taran; Jaswinder Singh, alias Munsi, a resident of Talwandi Sobha Singh in Tarn Taran; Karanveer alias Karan, a resident of Kale Ke village in Tarn Taran; Ranjit Rana, a resident of Bhojoke village in Tarn Taran; and Ranjit Singh, alias Rana, a resident of Ruknewala village in Ferozepur.

The recovered cache comprises five 9MM pistols, five .30-bore pistols, and one .32-bore pistol. Following the deportation of gangster Afridi on November 8, 2026, his sustained custodial interrogation led to crucial disclosures regarding the identities and operational roles of several operatives actively running his syndicate in Punjab. Yadav said that preliminary investigation has revealed that the arrested accused were allegedly involved in more than 15 criminal cases, including firing incidents linked to extortion. They were also allegedly involved in cross-border arms smuggling at the behest of foreign-based handlers, who tasked them with carrying out serious criminal activities in Punjab.