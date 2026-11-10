Punjab Accelerates Potash Exploration in Muktsar And Fazilka, Gets Approval For 35 Boreholes
Punjab mining minister Barinder Goyal said exploration should not remain limited to preliminary investigations and needs to be expanded on a larger scale.
Published : November 10, 2026 at 11:17 PM IST|
Updated : November 10, 2026 at 11:28 PM IST
Chandigarh: The Punjab government has accelerated efforts to identify and assess underground mineral resources, with a focus on exploring the potential potash reserves in Sri Muktsar Sahib and Fazilka districts.
Punjab mining minister Barinder Goyal said the state had received approval from the central government to drill 35 boreholes to examine the quantity and quality of the mineral deposits.
He said mining activities in Punjab had so far been largely limited to surface-level resources, but the government was now focusing on exploring minerals located beneath the ground.
According to Goyal, the presence of potash in the Muktsar and Fazilka regions was first identified in 1989. However, little progress was made in the subsequent years. Efforts to revive exploration began in 2018-19, followed by the drilling of eight boreholes in 2022-23. These investigations provided preliminary information about the quality and quantity of potash in the region.
The government is now undertaking a more detailed assessment of the potential reserves. Goyal said the slow pace of potash exploration in Punjab had been repeatedly raised with the central government.
During a meeting in Odisha, he met Union Mining Minister G Kishan Reddy and sought intervention to accelerate the exploration process. Punjab's concerns were also raised at a subsequent meeting in Gujarat, following which the Union Minister intervened.
According to Goyal, the state received approval to conduct 35 boreholes. He said exploration should not remain limited to preliminary investigations and needs to be expanded on a larger scale.
The minister said Punjab had also thanked the Centre for its support during a meeting in Goa and sought an expansion of the exploration programme.
At a meeting with officials, the state's concerns were considered, and it was assured that the actual status of the potash reserves would become clear only after scientific investigations.
Goyal expressed hope that the assessment report would be available by February. The findings are expected to provide a clearer picture of the quantity and quality of the deposits.
As part of plans to strengthen infrastructure for mineral testing, the Punjab government will establish a heavy metal laboratory in Mohali.
Goyal said the government was also working to improve monitoring and inspection mechanisms in the mining sector. The measures are aimed at identifying mineral resources and strengthening oversight of mining activities across the state.
The state has also urged the Centre to include Punjab in the incentive framework for mining reforms.
Goyal said state governments were earlier assessed on the basis of different categories of performance, and incentives worth Rs 200 crore were distributed under the system last year. However, the criteria related to minor minerals for 2026-27 have been revised, with the earlier categories discontinued.
According to the minister, Punjab has not received adequate representation under the revised framework. The state has therefore requested the Centre to include it under a suitable category or mechanism so that it can receive incentives based on the reforms being implemented in the mining sector.
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