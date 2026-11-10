ETV Bharat / state

Punjab Accelerates Potash Exploration in Muktsar And Fazilka, Gets Approval For 35 Boreholes

Chandigarh: The Punjab government has accelerated efforts to identify and assess underground mineral resources, with a focus on exploring the potential potash reserves in Sri Muktsar Sahib and Fazilka districts.

Punjab mining minister Barinder Goyal said the state had received approval from the central government to drill 35 boreholes to examine the quantity and quality of the mineral deposits.

He said mining activities in Punjab had so far been largely limited to surface-level resources, but the government was now focusing on exploring minerals located beneath the ground.

According to Goyal, the presence of potash in the Muktsar and Fazilka regions was first identified in 1989. However, little progress was made in the subsequent years. Efforts to revive exploration began in 2018-19, followed by the drilling of eight boreholes in 2022-23. These investigations provided preliminary information about the quality and quantity of potash in the region.

The government is now undertaking a more detailed assessment of the potential reserves. Goyal said the slow pace of potash exploration in Punjab had been repeatedly raised with the central government.

During a meeting in Odisha, he met Union Mining Minister G Kishan Reddy and sought intervention to accelerate the exploration process. Punjab's concerns were also raised at a subsequent meeting in Gujarat, following which the Union Minister intervened.

According to Goyal, the state received approval to conduct 35 boreholes. He said exploration should not remain limited to preliminary investigations and needs to be expanded on a larger scale.

The minister said Punjab had also thanked the Centre for its support during a meeting in Goa and sought an expansion of the exploration programme.