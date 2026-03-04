ETV Bharat / state

Punjab AAP Sarpanch Murder: Two Main Shooters Held After Encounter

Tarn Taran: Punjab Police on Wednesday arrested two more accused after an encounter in connection with the February 18 murder of Thathian Mahantan village sarpanch and AAP leader Harpinder Singh.

Police said that the accused, identified as Manpreet Singh alias Mannu of Amritsar and Gurdev Singh alias Hardev Singh alias Baba of Khadoor Sahib, were arrested after an intense encounter near the Gharka village under the Khadoor Sahib assembly constituency.

“Acting on a tip-off about the two wanted accused being hidden in a safe shelter on the road between Gharka and Sultanpur, the police team cordoned off the area to corner them,” they said. “The suspects opened fire at the police party when asked to surrender. The police retaliated in self-defence, and in the retaliatory firing, both accused sustained injuries. Both the accused have been admitted to the hospital for treatment.”

The police also recovered weapons from both the accused after the encounter. They claimed that both Gurdev and Manpreet were the main shooters involved in the murder of the AAP leader.