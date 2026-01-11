ETV Bharat / state

Punjab Sarpanch Murder: Two Accused Arrested From Chhattisgarh's Raipur

Raipur: The two shooters who killed a sarpanch associated with the Aam Aadmi Party in Punjab's Amritsar were arrested from Raipur, the capital of Chhattisgarh.

The accused, Sukhraj and Karamveer were arrested from Rajendra Nagar area of Raipur. An officer of Punjab Police, said based on technical inputs and location tracing, the police team investigating the case came to know that the accused were hiding in Raipur. "After their location was located at Rishabh Apartments in Rajendra Nagar, a joint raid was conducted by Punjab and Raipur police teams and both of them were arrested," he said.

The accused were subsequently produced in a Raipur court, from where the Punjab Police took them to Amritsar on transit remand. Raipur police are also interrogating the relatives of the accused.

On January 4, Jarmal Singh, the sarpanch of Valtoha village in Tarn Taran district, was murdered at the Mary Gold Resort in Amritsar. He had arrived to attend a wedding when two assailants approached him and shot him in the head at point-blank range. The sarpanch collapsed immediately after being shot. He was immediately rushed to the hospital, but died during treatment.