Punjab AAP MLA's Husband Among Three Get Two-Year Jail Term In Cheque Bounce Case
To avoid their legal liability, the accused argued that the cheque was misused, but the court rejected it, saying that they cannot escape their responsibility.
Published : March 17, 2026 at 12:53 PM IST
Mohali: The Dera Bassi court in Punjab's Mohali on Tuesday convicted the partners of a renowned builder company in a cheque bounce case worth crores of rupees. The court of Judicial Magistrate (First Class) Preneet Kaur pronounced the verdict following a long legal process that lasted for about seven years and three months.
AAP MLA's Husband among Accused
What is special about this case is that Shahbaz Singh Sohi, husband of former minister and current Kharar MLA Anmol Gagan Mann, is also among the accused. The court has sentenced the three accused to two years in prison, along with a fine of Rs 10,000. However, the accused was granted bail by depositing the amount after the sentence. Now the trial session will be held in the court.
Discussion in Political Circles
Since the name of a high-profile personality and a family member of the ruling party MLA is associated with this case, this decision has become a topic of discussion in the area. Complainant's lawyer Bharat Joshi said that after a prolonged hearing of the case, the court has pronounced this decision under Section 138 of the Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881.
What did the Parties Say?
After hearing the arguments of both parties, the court found that the accused made various excuses to avoid their legal liability. They argued that the cheque was misused, but the court rejected it, saying that the accused cannot escape their responsibility.
Complainant Kamaljit Singh, brother of former Zirakpur Sarpanch Jaspal Singh, had filed a complaint in the court in the year 2018. According to the complaint, Shahbaz Singh Sohi, Jatinder Singh and Nachhatar Singh, partners of 'Ms Platinum Smart Buildcon', had made a deal to sell a plot in the 'Silver City' project at Rajpura.
During this, a transaction worth crores of rupees took place, but later, when a cheque of Rs 3.50 crore was given under the agreement, it bounced from the bank due to 'lack of money in the account' and 'difference in signature'.
The complainant said that he made a deal with the accused for a 22,950 square metre residential plot and a 515 5 square metre commercial plot. In return, he was given a cheque of Rs Seven crore on 18 December 2017. After this, the accused, citing their compulsion, did not encash the cheque and took Rs 25 lakh and Rs 1.5 crore in the name of developing the project, which was encashed. After repeated complaints, an agreement was reached between both parties.
The three partners agreed to pay Rs 3.5 crore instead of Rs 2.5 crore. In this regard, the first cheque was deposited in the bank on 29 August 2018, but the cheque bounced due to insufficient funds. After this, another cheque of Rs 3.5 crore was issued on behalf of the company on 20 December 2018. However, that too bounced due to the non-receipt of the signature. Following this, the complainant sent a legal notice in October 2018 demanding the return of the amount within 15 days, but the accused did not respond.
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