ETV Bharat / state

Punjab AAP MLA's Husband Among Three Get Two-Year Jail Term In Cheque Bounce Case

Representational Image. ( IANS )

Mohali: The Dera Bassi court in Punjab's Mohali on Tuesday convicted the partners of a renowned builder company in a cheque bounce case worth crores of rupees. The court of Judicial Magistrate (First Class) Preneet Kaur pronounced the verdict following a long legal process that lasted for about seven years and three months. AAP MLA's Husband among Accused What is special about this case is that Shahbaz Singh Sohi, husband of former minister and current Kharar MLA Anmol Gagan Mann, is also among the accused. The court has sentenced the three accused to two years in prison, along with a fine of Rs 10,000. However, the accused was granted bail by depositing the amount after the sentence. Now the trial session will be held in the court. Discussion in Political Circles Since the name of a high-profile personality and a family member of the ruling party MLA is associated with this case, this decision has become a topic of discussion in the area. Complainant's lawyer Bharat Joshi said that after a prolonged hearing of the case, the court has pronounced this decision under Section 138 of the Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881. What did the Parties Say?