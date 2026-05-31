ETV Bharat / state

Punjab AAP MLA Harmeet Singh Pathanmajra Released From Bathinda Jail After Regular Bail In Rape Case

Bathinda: Aam Aadmi Party MLA Harmeet Singh Pathanmajra representing Sanour constituency of Patiala was on Sunday released from the Bathinda Central Jail in a rape case after he was granted bail by the Punjab and Haryana High Court the previous day.

Pathanmajra was received by a large number of supporters, who distributed 'laddus' after his release as the ruling AAP legislator raised questions over the state leadership. He was shifted from Patiala Jail to Bathinda Central Jail in April 2026 due to security reasons.

'Not A Single Witness Against Me In A Year'

After being released from the Central Jail, Bathinda, MLA Harmeet Singh Pathanmajra said, “Fake cases were registered against me but the state government could not prove a single case of corruption. They could not find 2 witnesses in a year who could testify against me. I had raised the voice of the people of my constituency, due to which I had to go to jail”.

The AAP MLA claimed that various political parties contacted him while in jail. “But for now I will not join any political party, I will discuss with the people of my constituency and decide the next strategy."

The legislator said that he will discuss with the people of his constituency on the future course of action. He also raised questions on the leadership of the state and Delhi and said that despite making allegations of corruption, the state government has failed to prove a single case of corruption against him.