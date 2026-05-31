Punjab AAP MLA Harmeet Singh Pathanmajra Released From Bathinda Jail After Regular Bail In Rape Case
Pathanmajra, who was received by supporters outside the jail, raised questions over the state and Delhi AAP leadership.
Published : May 31, 2026 at 7:11 PM IST
Bathinda: Aam Aadmi Party MLA Harmeet Singh Pathanmajra representing Sanour constituency of Patiala was on Sunday released from the Bathinda Central Jail in a rape case after he was granted bail by the Punjab and Haryana High Court the previous day.
Pathanmajra was received by a large number of supporters, who distributed 'laddus' after his release as the ruling AAP legislator raised questions over the state leadership. He was shifted from Patiala Jail to Bathinda Central Jail in April 2026 due to security reasons.
'Not A Single Witness Against Me In A Year'
After being released from the Central Jail, Bathinda, MLA Harmeet Singh Pathanmajra said, “Fake cases were registered against me but the state government could not prove a single case of corruption. They could not find 2 witnesses in a year who could testify against me. I had raised the voice of the people of my constituency, due to which I had to go to jail”.
The AAP MLA claimed that various political parties contacted him while in jail. “But for now I will not join any political party, I will discuss with the people of my constituency and decide the next strategy."
The legislator said that he will discuss with the people of his constituency on the future course of action. He also raised questions on the leadership of the state and Delhi and said that despite making allegations of corruption, the state government has failed to prove a single case of corruption against him.
"If I had made any mistake, they would have called me to the CM House and said that you have made this mistake, it could have been forgiven. But when I did not make any mistake, I was just targeted. I believe Baba Budha, I still say today that whatever accusations were made against me were lies,” he said.
“I have been honest with whichever party I have been with. Whether it is Shiromani Akali Dal or Aam Aadmi Party, I got punished for something I did not do. I want to ask them what they are afraid of from me that you sometimes send me in with a report of illegal mining or rape," Pathanmajra added.
The AAP MLA said that if the state government works “seriously” for the development of his constituency and fulfills the demands of the people, then he is ready to make any sacrifice for this sector. He said that for him, politics is not just a matter of position or party, but a means of serving the people.
Pathanmajra was arrested from Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh, on March 25 after being on the run in the rape case since September 2 last year. The AAP MLA had dramatically escaped from custody when Punjab Police went to Haryana’s Karnal to arrest him.
The case was registered against him on September 1, 2025, at the Civil Lines police station here on the charges of rape, cheating and criminal intimidation following a complaint by a Zirakpur-based woman.
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