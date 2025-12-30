Punjab: AAP Govt Brings Resolution Against VB-G RAM G Act
Published : December 30, 2025 at 6:48 PM IST
Chandigarh: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government on Tuesday brought a resolution against the VB-G RAM G Act in the Punjab Vidhan Sabha and accused the BJP-led Centre of trying to finish the MGNREGA. Rural Development and Panchayat Minister Tarunpreet Singh Sond tabled the resolution in the House for discussion during the one-day session of the assembly.
Sond said that the Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin), or VB-G RAM G, Act will severely impact below-poverty-line families, Scheduled Caste communities, and rural labourers who depend on the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) for survival. Sond alleged that the Centre wanted to "finish" the MGNREGA, and demanded its restoration.
According to the resolution, the state assembly deprecated the VB-G RAM G Act, which it said takes away the right to guaranteed wages/employment from poor labourers, women, and lakhs of job card-holding families of the state. It is recommended that the state government take up the matter with the Centre to maintain the demand-based, rights-based and fully centrally sponsored structure of MGNREGA.
It also sought the Centre reconsider those provisions of the VB-G RAM G Act which impose "undue financial burden" on the states and dilute the right to employment of rural labourers. Participating in the discussion on the resolution, AAP MLA Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal called the VB-G RAM G Act "anti-poor" and demanded its withdrawal.
During a special session of the Punjab Vidhan Sabha, AAP MLA Manvinder Singh Giaspura arrived carrying a bag filled with letters on his head to highlight the plight of NREGA workers. He said the gesture was meant to draw attention to the severe hardships faced by labourers under the scheme.
“Today, we have come here to raise the issues of our NREGA workers, who are struggling to secure even one meal a day. There is no food in their homes. We have brought hundreds of letters written by these workers, appealing for help,” Giaspura said.
Calling it a “cry for help”, he said the letters represented the voices of the Dalit community and poor sections of society, particularly the 35 per cent SC/ST population in Punjab dependent on NREGA. “We hope this pain reaches Prime Minister Narendra Modi through our honourable Speaker,” he added.
AAP’s Punjab president Aman Arora also targeted the Centre, terming MGNREGA the biggest and most successful welfare scheme in the world. He questioned the need to make changes to the scheme.
Meanwhile, senior Punjab Congress leader and Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa had recently written to Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan, expressing concern over what he described as the “planned weakening” of the Vidhan Sabha. Bajwa criticised the practice of replacing regular sessions with “curated special sessions” and urged the Speaker to act as the constitutional guardian of the House by ensuring at least 40 sittings annually, as mandated under the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business.
In his letter, Bajwa said he had repeatedly flagged the “alarming” reduction in the number of Assembly sittings, but his concerns had been ignored. He described the situation as a serious “constitutional anomaly” that strikes at the core of legislative democracy. Replacing regular autumn and winter sessions with special sessions, he said, was “hollowing out” the Vidhan Sabha, shrinking legislative time, avoiding scrutiny and turning the House into a stage-managed spectacle rather than a forum for democratic accountability.
Reacting to the Assembly proceedings, BJP leader Ashwani Sharma said the Aam Aadmi Party had once again convened a special session instead of holding a budget session. “The AAP government has been in power in Punjab for four years and is killing democracy while taking refuge in it. This special session is merely a formality,” he said.
Sharma claimed that nothing meaningful would come out of the session and termed it a waste of time and public money. He said the session should have focused on the deteriorating law and order situation in Punjab rather than MGNREGA.
The BJP leader further alleged that the AAP government was misleading people by not clearly explaining the changes made to MGNREGA by the Centre. “If there are policy flaws or corruption, it is the responsibility of the central government to correct them, and that is exactly what it is doing,” he said. (With PTI Inputs)
