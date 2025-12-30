ETV Bharat / state

Punjab: AAP Govt Brings Resolution Against VB-G RAM G Act

Chandigarh: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government on Tuesday brought a resolution against the VB-G RAM G Act in the Punjab Vidhan Sabha and accused the BJP-led Centre of trying to finish the MGNREGA. Rural Development and Panchayat Minister Tarunpreet Singh Sond tabled the resolution in the House for discussion during the one-day session of the assembly.

Sond said that the Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin), or VB-G RAM G, Act will severely impact below-poverty-line families, Scheduled Caste communities, and rural labourers who depend on the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) for survival. Sond alleged that the Centre wanted to "finish" the MGNREGA, and demanded its restoration.

According to the resolution, the state assembly deprecated the VB-G RAM G Act, which it said takes away the right to guaranteed wages/employment from poor labourers, women, and lakhs of job card-holding families of the state. It is recommended that the state government take up the matter with the Centre to maintain the demand-based, rights-based and fully centrally sponsored structure of MGNREGA.

It also sought the Centre reconsider those provisions of the VB-G RAM G Act which impose "undue financial burden" on the states and dilute the right to employment of rural labourers. Participating in the discussion on the resolution, AAP MLA Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal called the VB-G RAM G Act "anti-poor" and demanded its withdrawal.

During a special session of the Punjab Vidhan Sabha, AAP MLA Manvinder Singh Giaspura arrived carrying a bag filled with letters on his head to highlight the plight of NREGA workers. He said the gesture was meant to draw attention to the severe hardships faced by labourers under the scheme.

“Today, we have come here to raise the issues of our NREGA workers, who are struggling to secure even one meal a day. There is no food in their homes. We have brought hundreds of letters written by these workers, appealing for help,” Giaspura said.

Calling it a “cry for help”, he said the letters represented the voices of the Dalit community and poor sections of society, particularly the 35 per cent SC/ST population in Punjab dependent on NREGA. “We hope this pain reaches Prime Minister Narendra Modi through our honourable Speaker,” he added.