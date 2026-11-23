ETV Bharat / state

Punjab: 8-Year-Old Boy Mauled To Death By Stray Dogs In Amritsar Village, Family Seeks Compensation

Amritsar: An eight-year-old boy was mauled to death by a pack of stray dogs while on his way to school in Jalal Usma village under Amritsar district of Punjab. The incident took place near the village ground, where the dogs attacked the child, leaving him with severe injuries.

The deceased was the youngest child and the only son in a family with three elder daughters.

According to the family and villagers, the child had left home for school in the morning when a pack of stray dogs attacked him near the village ground.

He reportedly ran towards the ground in an attempt to escape, but the dogs surrounded him and pulled him to the ground. The animals inflicted severe injuries to his head, legs and face and also mauled his right ear. As no one was present nearby to rescue him, he died on the spot.

Villagers later found his body lying in a pool of blood, triggering grief and anger across the village.

Joginder Singh, a relative of the deceased, said stray dog attacks had been a longstanding problem in the village and similar incidents had occurred earlier. However, he alleged that the administration had not taken concrete steps to address the issue.

Villagers have demanded adequate financial compensation from the state government and district administration for the bereaved family. They have also sought the release of pending compensation for the family's house, whose roof collapsed during heavy rainfall last year.