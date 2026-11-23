Punjab: 8-Year-Old Boy Mauled To Death By Stray Dogs In Amritsar Village, Family Seeks Compensation
Residents have raised concerns about recurring animal attacks, alleging that repeated complaints have not led to effective intervention by local authorities.
Published : November 23, 2026 at 6:17 PM IST
Amritsar: An eight-year-old boy was mauled to death by a pack of stray dogs while on his way to school in Jalal Usma village under Amritsar district of Punjab. The incident took place near the village ground, where the dogs attacked the child, leaving him with severe injuries.
The deceased was the youngest child and the only son in a family with three elder daughters.
According to the family and villagers, the child had left home for school in the morning when a pack of stray dogs attacked him near the village ground.
He reportedly ran towards the ground in an attempt to escape, but the dogs surrounded him and pulled him to the ground. The animals inflicted severe injuries to his head, legs and face and also mauled his right ear. As no one was present nearby to rescue him, he died on the spot.
Villagers later found his body lying in a pool of blood, triggering grief and anger across the village.
Joginder Singh, a relative of the deceased, said stray dog attacks had been a longstanding problem in the village and similar incidents had occurred earlier. However, he alleged that the administration had not taken concrete steps to address the issue.
Villagers have demanded adequate financial compensation from the state government and district administration for the bereaved family. They have also sought the release of pending compensation for the family's house, whose roof collapsed during heavy rainfall last year.
Villagers Richpal Singh and Gurpreet Singh said the eight-year-old's father, Sukhwinder Singh, was already facing severe financial difficulties. After the roof collapsed, the family had to keep its household belongings in other people's homes.
Police Begin Legal Proceedings
A local police team reached the spot after receiving information about the incident. Police officer Joginder Singh said the preliminary investigation indicated that the child was attacked by stray dogs while going to school. He sustained deep injuries to his head and legs, and his ear was also mauled.
Police took custody of the body and initiated legal proceedings under Section 174. The body was sent to the hospital in Baba Bakala Sahib for postmortem examination.
Joginder Singh said a written report would be sent to the concerned department and the Deputy Commissioner (DC) regarding the stray dog problem in the village and assistance for the affected family.
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