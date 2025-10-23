Punjab: 15 Injured In Ludhiana House Blast, Owner Stored Low-Intensity Explosive Substances, Say Police
Firecrackers were being made in the residential area and children from the surrounding neighbourhood were playing there, locals said.
Published : October 23, 2025 at 5:01 PM IST
Ludhiana: At least 15 people sustained burn injuries in a blast that took place at Indra Colony, Cheema Chowk of Ludhiana in Punjab on Thursday. The injured people also include five children, police said.
The victims with serious burn injuries have been referred to Rajendra Medical Hospital in Patiala. "We received information about the explosion. As soon as we received the information, we reached the spot with SHO Division-2. The house where the explosion took place had a store of firecrackers. At least 15 people were injured in the incident. A search operation is on," ADCP Sameer Verma said.
According to the sources, potash was stored in the house, and it caused a short circuit, resulting in the explosion. Verma and the MLA of the constituency Ashok Parashar rushed to the spot. They have taken stock of the accident site. The injured were sent to the hospital.
A neighbour, who brought the injured to the hospital, said, "Firecrackers were being made in the residential area. Children from the surrounding neighbourhood were playing there. Five to six small children were also injured in the explosion."
"A person named Usman had stored potash in the house. The accident occurred due to the explosion. Fifteen people, including 10 children, were injured in the fire. A thorough search of the area is being conducted, and action will be taken against anyone storing crackers illegally," MLA Ashok Parashar Pappi said.
Read more