Punjab: 15 Injured In Ludhiana House Blast, Owner Stored Low-Intensity Explosive Substances, Say Police

Ludhiana: At least 15 people sustained burn injuries in a blast that took place at Indra Colony, Cheema Chowk of Ludhiana in Punjab on Thursday. The injured people also include five children, police said.

The victims with serious burn injuries have been referred to Rajendra Medical Hospital in Patiala. "We received information about the explosion. As soon as we received the information, we reached the spot with SHO Division-2. The house where the explosion took place had a store of firecrackers. At least 15 people were injured in the incident. A search operation is on," ADCP Sameer Verma said.

According to the sources, potash was stored in the house, and it caused a short circuit, resulting in the explosion. Verma and the MLA of the constituency Ashok Parashar rushed to the spot. They have taken stock of the accident site. The injured were sent to the hospital.