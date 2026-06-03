Punjab: 1 Held For Grenade Attack At Gurdaspur Hospital
Police officials said a preliminary probe reveals the accused carried out the attack at the behest of a handler based abroad
Published : June 3, 2026 at 12:13 PM IST
Gurdaspur: Police claimed to have solved the case of the grenade attack on a private hospital in the border town of Kalanaur in Punjab's Gurdaspur within six hours of the incident on Tuesday by arresting the main accused.
The breakthrough was achieved by a joint team of Gurdaspur Police and the Counter-Intelligence Wing.
A police official said that acting swiftly on the basis of technical and human intelligence inputs, the prime accused responsible for the attack — Dharminder Singh alias Tindi — was arrested from Tarn Taran.
Preliminary investigations have revealed that the accused carried out the attack at the behest of a handler based abroad, the official said.
Gurdaspur Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Aditya said more investigation into the matter is underway, and a thorough examination of all forward and backward linkages is being conducted to identify and dismantle the entire network behind the attack.
The investigators are currently questioning the accused, and technical checks are being made to establish the motive behind the attack.
Hospital authorities said that an unidentified person entered the hospital at around 2:30 pm and hurled a grenade towards the emergency ward, triggering the blast that caused significant damage to property.
However, there was no report of any human casualty as the ward was empty at the time of the incident.
"There was a report of an explosion in a private hospital, after which a police team, including senior officers, reached the spot. When they went there, they found that the windows of the emergency ward of the hospital were shattered due to the explosion. Initial investigation revealed that a grenade blast had taken place, due to which various teams were formed and an investigation was started. As a result of this investigation, within a few hours, the police arrested the accused Dharminder Singh alias Tindi from Tarn Taran," the SSP said.
He said that several cases were registered against the accused, who was earlier booked under the NDPS Act. The accused is a resident of Agwan in Kalanaur.
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