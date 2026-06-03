ETV Bharat / state

Punjab: 1 Held For Grenade Attack At Gurdaspur Hospital

Gurdaspur: Police claimed to have solved the case of the grenade attack on a private hospital in the border town of Kalanaur in Punjab's Gurdaspur within six hours of the incident on Tuesday by arresting the main accused.

The breakthrough was achieved by a joint team of Gurdaspur Police and the Counter-Intelligence Wing.

A police official said that acting swiftly on the basis of technical and human intelligence inputs, the prime accused responsible for the attack — Dharminder Singh alias Tindi — was arrested from Tarn Taran.

Preliminary investigations have revealed that the accused carried out the attack at the behest of a handler based abroad, the official said.

Gurdaspur Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Aditya said more investigation into the matter is underway, and a thorough examination of all forward and backward linkages is being conducted to identify and dismantle the entire network behind the attack.