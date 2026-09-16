Pilot Brings Warring Factions Of Punjab Cong Together; Party Not To Project CM Face
The rapprochement was very much visible during the protest march taken out by the party in Chandigarh, demanding resignation of Punjab Finance Minister.
Published : September 16, 2026 at 1:47 PM IST
Chandigarh: Congress leaders in Punjab seemed to have ended their internal strife with the party's warring factions putting up a united face in the presence of the newly appointed state in-charge of the party, Sachin Pilot.
The State Congress leaders vowed to fight the 2027 Assembly elections together under the party's collective leadership, while agreeing to Pilot's proposal to go to the state polls without a Chief Minister candidate.
The rapprochement was very much visible on Tuesday during the protest march taken out by the party to the Chandigarh residence of Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema, demanding his resignation over the alleged abetment of the suicide of Dalit labourer Gulzar Singh in Dirba.
During Tuesday's protest, state president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring and former Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi sat next to each other, which is widely seen as a symbolic gesture of them ending their longstanding rivalry.
Many party leaders believe this marks a new beginning for the Congress party in Punjab, where the party's interests were finally given priority over personal bickerings.
Both the leaders sat with Pilot and had frank conversations, party sources said. Raja Warring described his relationship with Channi and other leaders as "close".
Former Chief Minister and Jalandhar MP Charanjit Singh Channi described Pilot's appointment as the state in-charge as a new hope for the Congress in Punjab. He addressed the party workers, during which he made sharp political attacks on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government and Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. Channi also accused the government of indulging in corruption and inflicting atrocities on Dalits.
Addressing the gathering, Channi said, "Pilot ji, wherever you look, there are only Congress workers here. We will fight together and we will die for the people of Punjab. We will strive to uphold the rights of Punjab. Kejriwal and his company are the 'black Englishmen' and we will throw them out of Punjab."
The Leader of the Opposition in the State Assembly, Partap Singh Bajwa, supported Pilot's proposal of contesting the 2027 state elections without a Chief Minister candidate.
"When we go to villages, people tell us that they want the Congress to win. But for that to happen, the party leaders will have to come together first. Pilot sahab, the next elections will be fought under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Mallikarjun Kharge, and we all present here today take a pledge to bring the party back to power in Punjab," Bajwa said.
After the appointment of Pilot, who has replaced Bhupesh Baghel, all the warring factions have come together for the first time under his leadership. However, it remains to be seen how long this newfound bonhomie among party leaders will last and whether it would be able to propel the party to power in Punjab in 2027.
Also Read:
Congress Displays Unity And Strength In Chandigarh Protest Against AAP Government In Punjab