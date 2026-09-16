ETV Bharat / state

Pilot Brings Warring Factions Of Punjab Cong Together; Party Not To Project CM Face

Sachin Pilot brings the warring factions of Punjab Congress together as the leaders vow to contest the 2027 Assembly polls without a CM candidate. ( ETV Bharat )

Chandigarh: Congress leaders in Punjab seemed to have ended their internal strife with the party's warring factions putting up a united face in the presence of the newly appointed state in-charge of the party, Sachin Pilot.

The State Congress leaders vowed to fight the 2027 Assembly elections together under the party's collective leadership, while agreeing to Pilot's proposal to go to the state polls without a Chief Minister candidate.

The rapprochement was very much visible on Tuesday during the protest march taken out by the party to the Chandigarh residence of Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema, demanding his resignation over the alleged abetment of the suicide of Dalit labourer Gulzar Singh in Dirba.

During Tuesday's protest, state president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring and former Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi sat next to each other, which is widely seen as a symbolic gesture of them ending their longstanding rivalry.

Many party leaders believe this marks a new beginning for the Congress party in Punjab, where the party's interests were finally given priority over personal bickerings.

Both the leaders sat with Pilot and had frank conversations, party sources said. Raja Warring described his relationship with Channi and other leaders as "close".