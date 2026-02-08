Pune's Bhimashankar Jyotirlinga Temple To Remain Shut During Mahashivratri Amid Renovations
Pune Collector Jitendra Dudi said Bhimashankar Jyotirlinga temple will remain completely shut for three months as renovations are underway for Simhastha Kumbh Mela.
Published : February 8, 2026 at 4:48 PM IST
Pune: The Bhimashankar temple, one of the 12 Jyotirlingas, will remain shut to devotees for three months, including the Mahashivratri festival this month, Pune district administration said on Sunday. Earlier, it was decided to open the complex during the festival.
Pune Collector Jitendra Dudi said the Bhimashankar temple will remain shut in view of the renovations for the upcoming Simhastha Kumbh Mela. He said approval has been received for a comprehensive development of the complex and so the temple will remain closed for regular darshan by devotees even during the Mahashivratri festival from February 12 to 18, he said.
During the Kumbh Mela, a large number of devotees, among the lakhs of pilgrims visiting Nashik-Trimbakeshwar, are expected to visit Shri Kshetra Bhimashankar. Considering the possibility of approximately one lakh devotees visiting this temple daily, the Maharashtra government has approved the Bhimashankar temple development plan.
Under this plan, various infrastructure work have been undertaken to create safe, suitable, and well-equipped facilities for devotees. The construction of a new grand assembly hall, safe entry and exit systems, stairways, and necessary facilities for crowd management are currently underway. A host of infrastructure facilities are being created before the Kumbh Mela and work is underway at a war footing.
Preparations are on for holding the Simhastha Kumbh Mela in Nashik-Trimbakeshwar. Considering the expected surge in visitors at the Bhimashankar temple during the Kumbh Mela, development work has been initiated at the temple complex, Pune Collector said.
As the existing assembly hall was small, construction of a new grand assembly hall has been undertaken. Also, work on the stairway is underway. Since the main assembly hall has been completely dismantled, and considering the daily crowd at Bhimashankar temple, the decision was made to shut the temple to devotees during Mahashivratri.
Considering the convenience of the devotees, initially it was decided to keep the temple open from February 12 to 18 on the occasion of Mahashivratri. However, after a thorough review of the work pace and safety aspects of the ongoing construction, it was found that extensive stone construction is underway in the temple premises. Since it is not possible to move the stones and construction materials, keeping the temple open for darshan during the Mahashivratri period is not feasible from a safety perspective. Therefore, the temple will remain shut during this period as well, Pune Collector Jitendra Dudi informed.
He further appealed to the devotees for cooperation, saying, "Shri Kshetra Bhimashankar is a region that experiences heavy rainfall, and due to the extremely high rain between June and September, construction work is not possible during that period. Therefore, it is essential to complete the work quickly. Devotees and local citizens should understand the seriousness of this decision and cooperate with the temple trust, district administration, police administration, and local administration."
