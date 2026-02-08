ETV Bharat / state

Pune's Bhimashankar Jyotirlinga Temple To Remain Shut During Mahashivratri Amid Renovations

Pune: The Bhimashankar temple, one of the 12 Jyotirlingas, will remain shut to devotees for three months, including the Mahashivratri festival this month, Pune district administration said on Sunday. Earlier, it was decided to open the complex during the festival.

Pune Collector Jitendra Dudi said the Bhimashankar temple will remain shut in view of the renovations for the upcoming Simhastha Kumbh Mela. He said approval has been received for a comprehensive development of the complex and so the temple will remain closed for regular darshan by devotees even during the Mahashivratri festival from February 12 to 18, he said.

During the Kumbh Mela, a large number of devotees, among the lakhs of pilgrims visiting Nashik-Trimbakeshwar, are expected to visit Shri Kshetra Bhimashankar. Considering the possibility of approximately one lakh devotees visiting this temple daily, the Maharashtra government has approved the Bhimashankar temple development plan.

Under this plan, various infrastructure work have been undertaken to create safe, suitable, and well-equipped facilities for devotees. The construction of a new grand assembly hall, safe entry and exit systems, stairways, and necessary facilities for crowd management are currently underway. A host of infrastructure facilities are being created before the Kumbh Mela and work is underway at a war footing.