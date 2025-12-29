ETV Bharat / state

Pune Woman Files Patent For Cow Dung Acupressure Mattresses And Seat Covers, Says Helps Patients

Pune: Walking into Mitti Hub and My Maati, at Dhankawadi, in Pune, one can see workers with needles and threads sewing dried cow dung balls, which are then converted into mattresses and seat covers. These are on the lines of plastic and stones that are used specifically for acupressure purposes.

These two brands are a creation of Devyani Tamboli, a social entrepreneur who has been testing and experimenting with contents from indigenous cows, which have garnered interest from customers. She has now applied for patents for these two products.

"These two products specifically help people who suffer from back, leg and arm pains. Sleeping on cow dung mattresses or sitting on them helps to maintain body temperature. In winters, it gives warmth and feels cool in summers. Earlier, our homes would have a layer of cow dung manure mixed with the red mud, which would help to keep our homes cool. Manure made from desi (indigenous) cows is better," Devyani told ETV Bharat. She added, "We have tested these products over a period of time in our laboratory."

These mattresses are six-by-three-feet, made out of the manure of local cows. Apart from these, their unit also makes environmentally friendly clay cutlery. This cow dung mattress is the subject of her patent application, which will shortly be approved in her name.

"We have filed for a patent. I am positive to get it, because we are the first to make these products," said Devyani. These mattresses and seat covers are of a specific size and vary in shape, mainly a rectangle, oval and are available for single-bed and double-bed sizes. They usually take 7-8 days to make these, as every ball is sown together. These are handmade by women artisans who work in her unit.