Pune Woman Detained For Killing Minor Son, Attacking Daughter

Pune: A woman was detained by police for allegedly killing her 11-year-old son by slitting his throat with a sharp weapon and attempting to attack her minor daughter at a housing society in the Wagholi police station area of Pune on Tuesday morning, police said.

"As per preliminary information, the woman allegedly slit the throat of her 11-year-old son, who died on the spot. She also tried to assault her 13-year-old daughter. But neighbours intervened and saved her," an official from Wagholi police station told news agency PTI.

The deceased boy has been identified as Sai Raj Santosh Jaybhay. The injured girl, Dhanashree Santosh Jaybhay. was rushed to a hospital, where she is currently undergoing treatment.