Pune Vet Surgeon Performs World's First Peroral Endoscopic Myotomy On A Dog, Owners Hail 'Miracle'
"This is world's first such surgery performed on a dog," said veterinary surgeon Dr Narendra Pardeshi, who led the complex operation.
Published : October 17, 2025 at 10:20 AM IST
Pune: In a first-of-its-kind medical achievement, a team of doctors in Pune successfully performed what is being claimed as world's first Peroral Endoscopic Myotomy (POEM) procedure on a four-year-old dog.
The surgery was performed at 'The Small Animal Clinic' here by veterinary surgeon Dr Narendra Pardeshi and gastroenterologist Dr Mandar Doifode.
"This is world's first such surgery performed on a dog," said Dr Pardeshi, who led the complex operation.
Maggie, a female Labrador Retriever, was suffering from a severe swallowing disorder known as megaesophagus. Her owner Shubham Jadhav said she was vomiting at least 6-8 times a day and had lost almost 10 kg weight over the last four months. She said her pet struggled to swallow even soft food.
Following this, she took her to the veterinary doctor who carried out a detailed medical examination. The tests revealed that Maggie's condition was linked to achalasia, a rare disorder in which muscles of esophagus fail to contract and the lower esophageal sphincter does not open properly. This eventually prevents food from reaching the stomach, leading to malnutrition and even life-threatening complications such as pneumonia, Dr Pardeshi explained.
"Megaesophagus is more common in dogs than cats. Earlier, such cases required open surgery, which involved a long and risky recovery. Now, the peroral endoscopic myotomy procedure is proving to be a game-changer. It is minimally invasive, recovery is faster, and patients can eat normally again," he said.
Peroral endoscopic myotomy (POEM) is a minimally invasive procedure that is performed through the mouth and treats esophageal muscle disorders. In this procedure, the muscles in the esophagus are carefully cut using an endoscope, which helps food to reach the stomach.
Dr Pardeshi, who has received training from leading human gastroenterologists in advanced endoscopic techniques, worked closely with Dr Doifode to ensure precision and safety during peroral endoscopic myotomy, which they claimed has been performed for the first time on a dog.
During this three-hour-long procedure, an endoscope was used to carefully cut the muscles of the esophagus and restore the normal passage of food. Unlike traditional surgery, peroral endoscopic myotomy leaves no external wound, relies on real-time video magnification for accuracy and ensures safe outcomes for patients. After the surgery, Maggie was kept under close observation and was initially started on a liquid diet and monitored through X-rays. Within a week, her condition started improving and she is now slowly gaining back the weight she had lost.
Gastroenterologist Dr Doifode said that performing the procedure on an animal was extremely challenging. "Achalasia is a complex disorder in humans. And it is even more difficult to diagnose it in dogs," he said.
"Traditional surgery can lead to many complications and therefore recovery period is long. The peroral endoscopic myotomy procedure does not cause any surgical scars and the patient recovers quickly. There was no bleeding due to the advanced surgical technique used," Doifode said, crediting Dr Pardeshi for accurately diagnosing the disease and making the groundbreaking procedure possible.
"Because of him, I got the opportunity to perform the first peroral endoscopic myotomy procedure in dogs," he added.
For Maggie's family, this surgery has been nothing short of a miracle. "Maggie is not just our pet. She is a member of our family. Watching her suffer every day was heartbreaking. We couldn't bear that. Thanks to the doctors, our Maggie is back and healthy again. For us, this is truly a miracle," said her owner Shubham Jadhav.
