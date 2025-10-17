ETV Bharat / state

Pune Vet Surgeon Performs World's First Peroral Endoscopic Myotomy On A Dog, Owners Hail 'Miracle'

Pune: In a first-of-its-kind medical achievement, a team of doctors in Pune successfully performed what is being claimed as world's first Peroral Endoscopic Myotomy (POEM) procedure on a four-year-old dog.

The surgery was performed at 'The Small Animal Clinic' here by veterinary surgeon Dr Narendra Pardeshi and gastroenterologist Dr Mandar Doifode.

"This is world's first such surgery performed on a dog," said Dr Pardeshi, who led the complex operation.

Maggie, a female Labrador Retriever, was suffering from a severe swallowing disorder known as megaesophagus. Her owner Shubham Jadhav said she was vomiting at least 6-8 times a day and had lost almost 10 kg weight over the last four months. She said her pet struggled to swallow even soft food.

Following this, she took her to the veterinary doctor who carried out a detailed medical examination. The tests revealed that Maggie's condition was linked to achalasia, a rare disorder in which muscles of esophagus fail to contract and the lower esophageal sphincter does not open properly. This eventually prevents food from reaching the stomach, leading to malnutrition and even life-threatening complications such as pneumonia, Dr Pardeshi explained.

"Megaesophagus is more common in dogs than cats. Earlier, such cases required open surgery, which involved a long and risky recovery. Now, the peroral endoscopic myotomy procedure is proving to be a game-changer. It is minimally invasive, recovery is faster, and patients can eat normally again," he said.

Peroral endoscopic myotomy (POEM) is a minimally invasive procedure that is performed through the mouth and treats esophageal muscle disorders. In this procedure, the muscles in the esophagus are carefully cut using an endoscope, which helps food to reach the stomach.