ETV Bharat / state

Pune University Employee Suspended For ‘Selling’ Forged Degree Certificate, Marksheet

Pune: Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) has approached the police after suspending an employee for allegedly taking money from a student and providing him with a fake B Com marksheet and degree certificate, officials have said.

The university received a complaint that Ramesh Mukhekar, who works in the accounts department, allegedly accepted Rs 70,000 from a student, promising to obtain a genuine degree certificate and marksheet for him, it said in a statement on Wednesday.

Mukhekar allegedly sent the student images of documents on WhatsApp. They appeared to be original, but were actually fabricated documents.

“The employee is not attached to the university’s Examination Department. The documents prepared and shared by him on WhatsApp do not match the official records of the Examination Department,” the university said.

Taking serious note of the matter, the university suspended Mukhekar with immediate effect, the statement said.