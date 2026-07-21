ETV Bharat / state

Pune Tunnel Murder Case Cracked: Accused Nursed Grudge Since Victim Killed His Father 23 Years Ago

Pune: In a chilling tale of revenge spanning more than two decades, the Pune rural police have arrested a 24-year-old for orchestrating the murder of the man allegedly responsible for killing his father 23 years ago when he was just six months old.

The victim, Sanjay Baburao Kadu-Deshmukh (40), was found brutally murdered near the old Katraj tunnel in Pune district's Bhor tehsil on July 11. Police said he suffered multiple injuries from a sharp weapon, prompting Rajgad Police to register a murder case.

According to the Pune Rural Police's Local Crime Branch (LCB), investigators used technical evidence to identify Manthan Vaidya (24) and Saurabh Pardeshi as key suspects.

"Both were detained on July 14. During questioning, they confessed to killing Kadu-Deshmukh with the help of two accomplices, identified as Mizan Shaikh and Sandip Kori," senior police inspector Pramod Kshirsagar said on Monday.