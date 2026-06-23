ETV Bharat / state

Pune Trekker's Death: Fiancee, Her Lover Pushed Him Into Gorge, Say Cops; Both Arrested

Pune: In a big twist in the death of real estate firm director Ketan Vishal Agrawal, police on Tuesday arrested his fiancée and her lover for allegedly pushing him into a deep gorge off Lohagad Fort in Pune and passing it off as an accident, officials said.

While the incident, which occurred on June 18, was initially believed to be a case of an accidental fall at the historic Lohagad Fort, the investigation pointed to a murder conspiracy, they said. Agarwal (26), a resident of Gahunje in Pune district and director of a family-run real estate business, was found dead in a gorge near the fort on June 18.

The police had then said Agarwal fell nearly 400 feet into the gorge while taking photographs during a trek with his fiancée and friends amid strong winds at the fort.

An accidental death report was registered after his fiancée, Siya Goyal, told the Lonavala rural police that Agarwal had slipped and fallen while the couple was on an outing at the hill fort.

Agarwal was scheduled to marry Goyal later this year. It was learned that the families had made elaborate wedding preparations, including booking a palace in Udaipur, Rajasthan, for the ceremony.

Superintendent of Police, Pune rural, Sandip Singh Gill, said the circumstances surrounding the death appeared suspicious, which prompted police to investigate the case thoroughly.

"Our teams examined multiple angles, including financial disputes and personal relationships. During the probe, police allegedly found that Goyal was in a relationship with another man, identified as Chetan Babulal Chaudhary (22), a resident of Kondhwa in Pune," he said.