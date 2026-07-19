ETV Bharat / state

Pune Tops Maharashtra In Unhygienic Food Complaints: FDA

Pune: Pune district has reported the highest number of complaints about unhygienic food in Maharashtra since the state Food and Drug Administration launched a complaint-reporting portal, FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe has said. The senior IAS officer was in the city on Saturday to attend a food safety conference organised by the Mahratta Chamber of Commerce, Industries and Agriculture.

Speaking to reporters, he said the FDA recently launched the portal “complaints.mahafda.in” to allow people to register their complaints concerning food items. “Thousands of complaints poured in after the portal went live and 10 lakh hits were recorded within 24 hours,” he said.

Asked about the distribution of complaints across the state, he said, “The highest number of complaints has been registered in Pune district, and most of them concern unhygienic food.” The new system will bring in accountability and transparency, the official said.

The FDA joint commissioner of the region concerned will take cognisance of a registered complaint within 24 hours. He or she will have to assign the complaint to an officer. If they fail to take the necessary action within the stipulated time, the complaint will be automatically escalated to a senior in the department.

Mundhe also urged hotels and other establishments to comply with food safety management systems and follow all 22 major regulations prescribed by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI).