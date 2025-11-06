ETV Bharat / state

Pune Techie Loses Rs 14 Crore To Self-Styled Godman Promising To Cure Ailing Daughters

Pune: A shocking case of cheating has come to light from the Kothrud area of Pune, Maharashtra, where an IT professional who had returned after working in the United Kingdom (UK) was duped of a staggering Rs 14 crore over a span of six years by three individuals, including a woman posing as a spiritual healer. The accused, claiming to possess divine powers, allegedly extorted money from the family under the guise of curing their daughters’ illnesses.

The victims, Deepak Pundalik Doles and his wife, have lodged a formal complaint with the Police Commissioner’s office, detailing the sequence of events and how they were cheated since 2019.

“They were forced to sell their properties, including houses in the UK, and also take loans to continue paying the suspects. They handed over nearly Rs 14 crore to a self-styled godman and his disciples, only to find out that it was all a fraud,” police said.

According to the complaint, the couple’s ordeal began when their elder daughter was diagnosed with a neurological disorder, while their younger daughter suffered from an autoimmune ailment, alopecia. “After modern medical treatment yielded little improvement, the couple started attending religious gatherings in search of spiritual remedies, where they got trapped,” the complaint stated.

Police said the couple met ‘Baba’ Deepak Khadke and his disciples, Vedika and Kunal Pandharpurkar, who convinced the techie and his wife that Shankar Maharaj, a godman who died in 1947, resided in Vedika’s body and could heal their daughters.