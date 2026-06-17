ETV Bharat / state

Pune–Sainagar Shirdi Daily Express Launched; Ashwini Vaishnaw Flags Off First Direct Rail Service

Pune: In a major boost to rail connectivity between Pune and the pilgrimage town of Shirdi, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Wednesday flagged off the newly launched Pune–Sainagar Shirdi Daily Express, the first direct train service connecting the two cities.

The train was flagged off from Pune Railway Station in the presence of Union Minister of State Murlidhar Mohol and Maharashtra Higher and Technical Education Minister Chandrakant Patil.

Pune–Sai Nagar Shirdi Daily Express Launched; Ashwini Vaishnaw Flags Off First Direct Rail Service (ETV Bharat)

The service has been introduced following long-standing demands from devotees and residents seeking a direct rail link between Pune and Shirdi, which is home to the revered Sai Baba of Shirdi shrine and attracts millions of pilgrims every year.

Officials said the Pune–Sainagar Shirdi Express will provide a safe, affordable and comfortable travel option for devotees visiting the famous temple, especially senior citizens, families, and group tourists. The direct connection is expected to reduce travel difficulties for elderly pilgrims and make visits to Shirdi more convenient.

The service is also expected to improve connectivity for residents of Ahmednagar district and Shirdi, as it will enable easier access to Pune's educational institutions and healthcare facilities.