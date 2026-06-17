Pune–Sainagar Shirdi Daily Express Launched; Ashwini Vaishnaw Flags Off First Direct Rail Service
The direct connection is expected to reduce travel difficulties for elderly pilgrims and make visits to Shirdi more convenient. Reports Sajjad Sayyed
Published : June 17, 2026 at 10:27 PM IST|
Updated : June 17, 2026 at 10:59 PM IST
Pune: In a major boost to rail connectivity between Pune and the pilgrimage town of Shirdi, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Wednesday flagged off the newly launched Pune–Sainagar Shirdi Daily Express, the first direct train service connecting the two cities.
The train was flagged off from Pune Railway Station in the presence of Union Minister of State Murlidhar Mohol and Maharashtra Higher and Technical Education Minister Chandrakant Patil.
The service has been introduced following long-standing demands from devotees and residents seeking a direct rail link between Pune and Shirdi, which is home to the revered Sai Baba of Shirdi shrine and attracts millions of pilgrims every year.
Officials said the Pune–Sainagar Shirdi Express will provide a safe, affordable and comfortable travel option for devotees visiting the famous temple, especially senior citizens, families, and group tourists. The direct connection is expected to reduce travel difficulties for elderly pilgrims and make visits to Shirdi more convenient.
The service is also expected to improve connectivity for residents of Ahmednagar district and Shirdi, as it will enable easier access to Pune's educational institutions and healthcare facilities.
Local businesses, including hotels, taxi operators, and vendors in and around Shirdi, are also likely to benefit from tourist traffic that is expected to be generated by the new train service.
Speaking at the inauguration, Vaishnaw said the city requires infrastructure upgrades to meet growing demand. He said Pune's population has crossed 7 million and said there is a need for a mega railway terminal to support future expansion.
According to Vaishnaw, plans are being developed for a Mega Coaching Terminal at Alandi, after earlier proposals for a facility at Uruli Kanchan were found to be less viable due to land costs.
The railway minister announced that nine new platforms will be constructed at the proposed terminal, along with seven freight lines and 17 stabling lines. An additional five stabling lines are planned at Fursungi.
As part of a Rs 600-crore redevelopment project, six new platforms will be added while the existing six platforms will be extended to make it to 12 platforms. The station's operations control system will also be upgraded from the existing setup to a fully digital system. To ease congestion, a third entry point will be developed at Pune Railway Station with two existing entrances.
The minister said maintenance, cleaning and repair work for trains would eventually be shifted to the proposed Alandi terminal. This would allow trains to arrive at Pune station after necessary servicing has already been completed.
Once completed, the project is expected to double Pune station's handling capacity and enable the operation of around 20 additional train services. The railway ministry aims to complete the expansion within the next three years.
Vaishnaw also spoke about the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train project and said that the first phase would begin operations soon. He added that future high-speed rail connectivity could reduce travel time between Pune and Mumbai to just 48 minutes.
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