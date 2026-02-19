Pune Rural Police Avert Major Disaster Atop Shivneri; Three Fall While Running Down
One youth has a broken foot, while two others have minor injuries. They had gone to celebrate the birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.
Published : February 19, 2026 at 2:52 PM IST
Pune: Shiv Jayanti is being celebrated on Thursday with great enthusiasm all over the world. Marking this auspicious day, large crowds from all over Maharashtra began gathering at Shivneri Fort, the birthplace of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.
Followers of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj climb to the top of the fort to pay respect to the Maratha Warrior King. Their devotion takes them to walk in the dark. At the time of descend, many walked down with torches. However, the young followers, in their excitement, ran down the mountain, which led to a stampede-like situation. One person fell on top and tumbled down, and dragged two to three others with him. They slipped and fell on the path and were fortunate not to fall into the gorge.
Preliminary investigation has revealed that this situation arose due to excessive crowding in the narrow entrance path between Hatti Darwaja and Ganesh Darwaja in the Amberkhana area. Within a few moments, a stampede-like situation arose, as devotees panicked seeing these few people fall. People complained at that time, there weren't sufficient police deployed to control such an untoward incident.
Suddenly, there was a surge of devotees of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. The police have informed that people had difficulty in getting out especially since the entire path is narrow, and after a few people fell, the followers wanted all the police to be present at that time.
Sandipsingh Gill, SP Pune Rural, said, "Devotees have come since last night here at Shivneri Fort, the birthplace of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Many had been coming since late night. Then around 3-3.30 AM, a group that had come with the torches, while on their descent, ran down the mountain in speed. Near Meena Darwaja, one of our sub-inspectors and his team was there waiting on other devotees, had cautioned them to walk slowly and even tried to stop them. However, there were many of them, and one of them slipped and pushed the others from the top. Immediately, around 3-4 people fell at the top. Fortunately, nobody fell down in the valley, but on the sides. Three have been injured on their legs, one person's leg is broken."
Some followers were injured in the incident and were immediately shifted to the hospital for treatment with the help of local citizens and volunteers. "The injured are undergoing treatment at the sub-district hospitals in Junnar and Manchar. Fortunately, there are no reports of any loss of life, though a few did suffer minor injuries, and some are reported to have difficulty breathing," said Gill.
Meanwhile, the authorities became more alert after this incident, and there is a need to take stricter measures regarding crowd management to prevent such incidents from happening in the future. A large number of people visit the Shivneri Fort all year round, since it is the birthplace of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.
Gill said, "Police were deployed since the beginning, which has been further intensified, to avert any accident. Now everyone is climbing up and descending in an orderly manner. We are sending devotees in batches to avoid a similar occurrence. I take this opportunity in appealing to everyone, there are many senior citizens, women and children who too have come here with devotion. Obviously, everyone is climbing at a controlled speed. However, while climbing down, we are constantly announcing, cautioning youth especially from running down the mountain. Despite our repeated announcements on the public addressal system, the youth get their adrenalin pumped up while running down in excitement."
Being a historical day, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Sunetra Pawar, and various leaders, and number of people went to pay their respects to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at Shivenri fort.