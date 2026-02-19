ETV Bharat / state

Pune Rural Police Avert Major Disaster Atop Shivneri; Three Fall While Running Down

Pune: Shiv Jayanti is being celebrated on Thursday with great enthusiasm all over the world. Marking this auspicious day, large crowds from all over Maharashtra began gathering at Shivneri Fort, the birthplace of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Followers of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj climb to the top of the fort to pay respect to the Maratha Warrior King. Their devotion takes them to walk in the dark. At the time of descend, many walked down with torches. However, the young followers, in their excitement, ran down the mountain, which led to a stampede-like situation. One person fell on top and tumbled down, and dragged two to three others with him. They slipped and fell on the path and were fortunate not to fall into the gorge.

Preliminary investigation has revealed that this situation arose due to excessive crowding in the narrow entrance path between Hatti Darwaja and Ganesh Darwaja in the Amberkhana area. Within a few moments, a stampede-like situation arose, as devotees panicked seeing these few people fall. People complained at that time, there weren't sufficient police deployed to control such an untoward incident.

Suddenly, there was a surge of devotees of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. The police have informed that people had difficulty in getting out especially since the entire path is narrow, and after a few people fell, the followers wanted all the police to be present at that time.

Sandipsingh Gill, SP Pune Rural, said, "Devotees have come since last night here at Shivneri Fort, the birthplace of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Many had been coming since late night. Then around 3-3.30 AM, a group that had come with the torches, while on their descent, ran down the mountain in speed. Near Meena Darwaja, one of our sub-inspectors and his team was there waiting on other devotees, had cautioned them to walk slowly and even tried to stop them. However, there were many of them, and one of them slipped and pushed the others from the top. Immediately, around 3-4 people fell at the top. Fortunately, nobody fell down in the valley, but on the sides. Three have been injured on their legs, one person's leg is broken."