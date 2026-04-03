ETV Bharat / state

Pune Records Highest April Rainfall Since 1896, 2-Hr Downpour Throws Life Out Of Gear

Pune: The sudden downpour lasting nearly two hours on Thursday afternoon affected normal life across Pune, triggering panic among citizens as cars and two-wheelers remained stranded in the streets due to clogged drains.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for heavy rainfall for Pune, Thane and Raigad till the weekend. "Partly cloudy sky with possibility of thunder and lightning are likely," IMD has warned.

According to IMD, Shivajinagar recorded 65 mm of rainfall, the highest-ever for a single day in April since 1896. Rainfall recorded at National Defence Academy was 84 mm, Hadapsar 42 mm, Pashan 36.3 mm, Chinchwad 28.5 mm and Lohegaon 21 mm.

Heavy rainfall and gusty winds reaching speeds of 30 to 40 kmph were accompanied by thunder and lightning, which resulted in reports of a fallen tree, near Navshya Maruti, on Sinhagad Road in Pune. This mishap led to the death of an elderly flower vendor.

Among the most affected areas that exposed weak drainage system leading to waterlogging were Shrimati Lakshmibai Dagdusheth Halwai Datta Mandir, SB Road, Kondhwe Dhawade, Uttamnagar, Timber Market, Kondhwa, Sakal Nagar, JK Park in Kondhwa, NIBM, Deccan Gymkhana, Pune Cantonment Road and near Poonawala Bridge.

There were also reports of water entering homes, leaving residents in trouble. Wadekar alleged that no developmental work was undertaken in the city during the four-year period when the Pune Municipal Corporation was under administrative rule.