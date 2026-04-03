Pune Records Highest April Rainfall Since 1896, 2-Hr Downpour Throws Life Out Of Gear
Pune Deputy Mayor Parshuram Wadekar says while corporators were out on waterlogged streets to help citizens, administrative officials were nowhere to be seen.
Published : April 3, 2026 at 3:28 PM IST|
Updated : April 3, 2026 at 3:33 PM IST
Pune: The sudden downpour lasting nearly two hours on Thursday afternoon affected normal life across Pune, triggering panic among citizens as cars and two-wheelers remained stranded in the streets due to clogged drains.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for heavy rainfall for Pune, Thane and Raigad till the weekend. "Partly cloudy sky with possibility of thunder and lightning are likely," IMD has warned.
According to IMD, Shivajinagar recorded 65 mm of rainfall, the highest-ever for a single day in April since 1896. Rainfall recorded at National Defence Academy was 84 mm, Hadapsar 42 mm, Pashan 36.3 mm, Chinchwad 28.5 mm and Lohegaon 21 mm.
Heavy rainfall and gusty winds reaching speeds of 30 to 40 kmph were accompanied by thunder and lightning, which resulted in reports of a fallen tree, near Navshya Maruti, on Sinhagad Road in Pune. This mishap led to the death of an elderly flower vendor.
Among the most affected areas that exposed weak drainage system leading to waterlogging were Shrimati Lakshmibai Dagdusheth Halwai Datta Mandir, SB Road, Kondhwe Dhawade, Uttamnagar, Timber Market, Kondhwa, Sakal Nagar, JK Park in Kondhwa, NIBM, Deccan Gymkhana, Pune Cantonment Road and near Poonawala Bridge.
There were also reports of water entering homes, leaving residents in trouble. Wadekar alleged that no developmental work was undertaken in the city during the four-year period when the Pune Municipal Corporation was under administrative rule.
Pune Deputy Mayor, Parshuram Wadekar held the administration responsible for the chaotic situation caused by the rains and demanded a white paper on the administration's decisions and functioning.
"We demand release of a white paper detailing the actual work accomplished by the Pune Municipal Corporation during the period it was under administrative control," he added.
Wadekar also alleged that PMC officers failed the citizens, unlike the corporators, the elected representatives, who came out on the streets to help people.
"Amidst the torrential downpour on Thursday, all corporators of Pune Municipal Corporation were out on the streets in their respective wards actively engaged in clearing fallen trees and cleaning drainage systems, while the administrative officials were nowhere to be found," Wadekar said.
A professional weather geek, Navdeep Dahiya wrote on X, "#Pune is about to break all time high rainfall record for the month of April from the ongoing thunderstorms. Today it will become the wettest day for the month of April since 1896. #PuneRains"
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