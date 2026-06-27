Pune Realtor Murder: Siya Goyal's Brother Grilled For 10 Hrs; Accused Duo Wiped Phone Data Before And After Crime
Police said accused Siya and Chetan systematically wiped clean their entire phone chat history and also the recycle bins before and after the alleged crime.
Published : June 27, 2026 at 11:31 AM IST
Pune: Investigation in the murder of 26-year-old Pune realtor, Ketan Agarwal has intensified as Lonavala rural police have begun calling more people for interrogation.
Sahil Goyal, the brother of Siya Goyal, one of the accused in the murder, was grilled for nearly ten hours on Friday, before being allowed to go home late in the evening.
Sahil was quizzed about his sister's relationship with her lover and co-accused Chetan Chaudhary. "We had summoned him for questioning in on Friday morning and was allowed to go late in the evening," PTI reported citing an official from Lonavala rural police station.
Siya and Chetan have been arrested for allegedly pushing her fiancé, Ketan Agarwal, off a cliff at Lohagad Fort on June 18. "Since Sahil knows Chetan, we cross-checked few important things with him. He was questioned for nearly 10 hours," the official said.
Chat history, recycle bins cleaned
Police officials on Friday told media they have intensified investigations into Ketan's murder after police discovered, both the accused, Siya and Chetan systematically wiped clean their entire phone chat history and also the recycle bins before and after the crime.
A police officer said, mobile instruments of both the accused have been sent to a forensic laboratory to retrieve the logs of deleted chats.
He added “During our investigation, both the accused revealed, they had deleted their chats before June 18 and after the Lohagad incident from their phones. The chats were also deleted from the recycle bins from each of their phones,” said a police officer, who is a part of an investigation team.
Police said the accused duo have displayed behaviour of a systematic conspiracy to plot a murder. Investigations by the Pune Rural Police indicated that Siya (20) and her lover Chaudhary (22) had been in constant contact for nearly six months prior to the murder. Their cellphone logs show an extraordinary of 2,004 phone calls, totalling nearly 238 hours of conversations.
On the day of the crime, the duo had allegedly met at a cafe, as seen in the CCTV camera footage that has been aired on television channels. Police reports say, Siya and Chetan met at the cafe to apparently finalise the murder plot. They are reportedly seen to map the precise location at Lohagad Fort, in Maval taluka, from where Ketan was to be pushed.
'Active role of both suspects'
Gajanan Tonpe, Deputy Superintendent of Police for the Lonavala division, said, "Investigators have firmly established the active roles of both suspects."
Police confirmed, they summoned Siya’s brother and will be calling in other relatives and friends for further questioning
“We summoned Siya’s brother for the questioning, and now other members and friends will also be summoned. So far, the roles of both Siya and Chetan have been established in the alleged murder of Ketan,” Tonpe said.
While Chaudhary initially claimed he was not at the exact location, the cliff in Lohagad, the spot of crime, police officials noticed his narrative quickly fell apart after intensive interrogation. Siya and Chetan were grilled for long hours and eventually both suspects are reported to have confessed to their crime.
“It was evident that he (Chetan) was lying,” another police official said. The official added, both of them finally admitted to their roles and narrated the entire sequence of events.
Police claimed in their confession, Siya said, as per their final plan, she had given a pre-decided signal to Chetan. She sat down at the cliff, which promted Chetan, who was following the couple, to approach from behind and push an unsuspecting Ketan into the gorge.
Fadnavis meets victim's family
The seriousness of the crime has drawn immediate intervention from the state government, as Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, met with the victim’s father Vishal Agarwal in Pune. He assured the family of total support and police have sent updates on their investigations to him.
The state has officially accepted the family’s demands to try the case in a fast-track court and has appointed senior advocate, Ujjwal Nikam, as the special public prosecutor for this case.
Later, Fadnavis told reporters, the Lohagad Fort incident reflects a disturbing social trend that required a deeper introspection.
“It is an extremely shocking and incomprehensible incident. We need to reflect, as a society, as to why educated young men and women from good families develop such criminal intent and a desire for revenge. This is not only a criminal issue; it also has a social angle,” he said.
According to police, Ketan and Siya were scheduled to get married in November,. She then allegedly hatched a conspiracy with Chetan to eliminate Ketan and executed the plan successfully.
Siya's mother has claimed that her daughter was reluctant to visit Lohagad Fort on June 18 and Ketan and his mother persuaded her to go on that trip.
“On the evening of June 17, Siya and Ketan spoke over a video call, during which Ketan asked her to accompany him to Lohagad. During the call, Ketan’s mother also spoke to Siya and urged her to join him. Siya told her that she did not want to go on a hike, as there was a function scheduled for the following day and she wanted to rest,” her mother claimed.
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Pune Murder Case: 'Chetan Provoked Siya To Eliminate Ketan'; Siya's Mother Says 'Push Her From Same Spot If She Is Found Guilty'