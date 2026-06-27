ETV Bharat / state

Pune Realtor Murder: Siya Goyal's Brother Grilled For 10 Hrs; Accused Duo Wiped Phone Data Before And After Crime

(From the left) Victim Ketan Agarwal who was allegedly murdered by his fiancee Siya Goyal and co-accused Chetan Chaudhary. ( ETV Bharat/Arrangement )

Pune: Investigation in the murder of 26-year-old Pune realtor, Ketan Agarwal has intensified as Lonavala rural police have begun calling more people for interrogation.

Sahil Goyal, the brother of Siya Goyal, one of the accused in the murder, was grilled for nearly ten hours on Friday, before being allowed to go home late in the evening.

Sahil was quizzed about his sister's relationship with her lover and co-accused Chetan Chaudhary. "We had summoned him for questioning in on Friday morning and was allowed to go late in the evening," PTI reported citing an official from Lonavala rural police station.

Police personnel escort accused Siya to the Lonavala Gramin Police Station for questioning in connection with the Ketan Agarwal death case, in Lonavala, Pune district, Wednesday, June 24, 2026. (PTI)

Siya and Chetan have been arrested for allegedly pushing her fiancé, Ketan Agarwal, off a cliff at Lohagad Fort on June 18. "Since Sahil knows Chetan, we cross-checked few important things with him. He was questioned for nearly 10 hours," the official said.

Police personnel escort accused Chetan to the Lonavala Gramin Police Station for questioning in connection with the Ketan Agarwal death case, in Lonavala on June 24, 2026. (PTI)

Chat history, recycle bins cleaned

Police officials on Friday told media they have intensified investigations into Ketan's murder after police discovered, both the accused, Siya and Chetan systematically wiped clean their entire phone chat history and also the recycle bins before and after the crime.

A police officer said, mobile instruments of both the accused have been sent to a forensic laboratory to retrieve the logs of deleted chats.

He added “During our investigation, both the accused revealed, they had deleted their chats before June 18 and after the Lohagad incident from their phones. The chats were also deleted from the recycle bins from each of their phones,” said a police officer, who is a part of an investigation team.

Police said the accused duo have displayed behaviour of a systematic conspiracy to plot a murder. Investigations by the Pune Rural Police indicated that Siya (20) and her lover Chaudhary (22) had been in constant contact for nearly six months prior to the murder. Their cellphone logs show an extraordinary of 2,004 phone calls, totalling nearly 238 hours of conversations.

On the day of the crime, the duo had allegedly met at a cafe, as seen in the CCTV camera footage that has been aired on television channels. Police reports say, Siya and Chetan met at the cafe to apparently finalise the murder plot. They are reportedly seen to map the precise location at Lohagad Fort, in Maval taluka, from where Ketan was to be pushed.