ETV Bharat / state

Pune Realtor Murder Case: '2,000 Calls, Secret Meeting Between Fiancée And Her Lover, Before Fatal Push'

Pune: Pune realtor Ketan Agarwal's fiancée Siya Goyal and her lover Chetan Chaudhary had been in constant touch for nearly six months, exchanging a staggering 2,004 phone calls and spending 238 hours talking to each other, before allegedly pushing him to death off the Lohagad Fort, police said.

Investigators suspect that the extensive communication was part of the planning that culminated in Agarwal's killing on June 18.

On the day of the incident, Goyal and Chaudhary allegedly met at a cafe and discussed the plan to eliminate Agarwal, even identifying a suitable spot on the fort from where Agarwal could be pushed, a police officer said on Wednesday.

In a deadly twist to what would have been a dream wedding, police on Tuesday said 26-year-old Agarwal was allegedly pushed into the gorge by Goyal (20) and Chaudhary (22), who have been arrested. A detailed analysis of call records and CCTV footage helped Pune Rural Police unravel the alleged conspiracy behind the murder.

"The duo (Goyal and Chaudhary) exchanged 2,004 phone calls and spent around 238 hours speaking to each other during the last six months. Some of the calls between them lasted for more than 2 to 3 hours," Pune (Rural) Superintendent of Police, Sandip Singh Gill, said on Wednesday.

Police suspect that the extensive communication was part of the planning that culminated in the murder. "The probe has also revealed that on the day of the incident, Goyal and Chaudhary allegedly met at a cafe before heading to Lohagad Fort and discussed the plan to eliminate Agarwal.

"During the meeting, the two allegedly identified a suitable spot on the fort from where Agarwal could be pushed into the valley and worked out the details of the execution of the plan," said Gill.

Goyal and Chaudhary have been remanded to police custody. According to the police, both Goyal and Chaudhary viewed Agarwal as an obstacle in their relationship and decided to eliminate him.

A police officer said Goyal had sabotaged their plan to visit Bali for a pre-wedding photoshoot by misplacing Agarwal's passport while on the way to Mumbai airport on June 6. "Our probe showed that after stealing the passport from the car at the food mall at Khalapur, Siya Goyal dumped it in the women's washroom. While we are probing the murder, a team will also be sent to the mall to see if the passport can be retrieved," senior police inspector Dinesh Tayde told PTI.

He said Goyal and Agarwal got engaged in February and were scheduled to get married in a grand wedding ceremony at Udaipur in November, for which a palace had been booked. "During inquiries with Ketan's sister, Sanjana, and other family members, we came to know that Goyal had repeatedly persuaded Agarwal to accompany her to Lohagad Fort on multiple occasions before the fatal incident.