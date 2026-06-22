ETV Bharat / state

Pune Porsche Case: Police Move Court To Seek Cancellation Of Bail Granted To Father Of Minor Accused

Pune: The police have approached a court seeking cancellation of the bail granted to Vishal Agarwal, father of the minor accused in the Pune Porsche crash case, alleging violation of conditions imposed by the Supreme Court while granting him relief.

The application, filed before the Shivajinagar sessions court through Special Public Prosecutor Shishir Hire, will likely come up for hearing on June 23, weeks after a video allegedly showing Agarwal, celebrating his bail with family members, went viral on social media, triggering outrage.

The apex court in March this year granted bail to Agarwal, who is alleged to have conspired to swap blood samples to shield his son from legal consequences after a fatal accident in 2024.

Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar took cognisance of the video and directed legal action, following which permission was obtained from the state law department to move the court, officials said.

According to the prosecution, the alleged celebrations could have an impact on witnesses and amount to a violation of the conditions laid down by the apex court while granting bail.

“The purported celebration after the grant of bail cannot be viewed lightly. There is a possibility of witnesses coming under pressure. We will also point out before the court that the conditions imposed by the Supreme Court have been breached,” Hire said.