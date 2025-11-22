ETV Bharat / state

Pune Police Seizes Illegal Weapons, Detains 36 Suspects During Raid In Madhya Pradesh Village

Pune: The Pune Police on Saturday raided illegal arms manufacturing units in Umarti village in Barwani district of Madhya Pradesh, leading to the detention of 36 people and seizure of illegal weapons and materials.

A senior police officer said four factories were demolished, and pistols, magazines, and various materials used for manufacturing arms were seized. The raid was conducted by a 105-member team comprising personnel from the crime branch and officials of wireless, drone, surveillance, and cyber sections.

Joint Commissioner of Police Ranjan Kumar Sharma reported that a team of 105 police officers was dispatched to locate the hidden factory, following leads from recent firearm seizures in Pune.