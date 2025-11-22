Pune Police Seizes Illegal Weapons, Detains 36 Suspects During Raid In Madhya Pradesh Village
A senior police officer said four factories were demolished and 105 pistols were seized during the raid at Umarti village in Madhya Pradesh.
Published : November 22, 2025 at 7:44 PM IST
Pune: The Pune Police on Saturday raided illegal arms manufacturing units in Umarti village in Barwani district of Madhya Pradesh, leading to the detention of 36 people and seizure of illegal weapons and materials.
A senior police officer said four factories were demolished, and pistols, magazines, and various materials used for manufacturing arms were seized. The raid was conducted by a 105-member team comprising personnel from the crime branch and officials of wireless, drone, surveillance, and cyber sections.
Joint Commissioner of Police Ranjan Kumar Sharma reported that a team of 105 police officers was dispatched to locate the hidden factory, following leads from recent firearm seizures in Pune.
This crackdown is a result of cases filed across various police stations under the Pune Police Commissionerate, including Viman Nagar and Kalepadal. In the last three weeks, coordinated teams have made arrests and seizures that have helped trace the supply chain.
दमदार १०५!— पुणे शहर पोलीस (@PuneCityPolice) November 22, 2025
अवैध शस्त्रप्रकरणी पुणे पोलिसांची मोठी कामगिरी!
महिनाभर चालू असलेल्या आंतरराज्यीय तपासादरम्यान आज मध्यप्रदेशातील उमरती गावात टाकण्यात आलेल्या छाप्यात एकूण ४७ संशयितांना चौकशी कामी ताब्यात घेण्यात आले आहे.#InterstateOperation #OverAndBeyond #ForSaferPune
(१/२) pic.twitter.com/sMeqoTcElY
The police, during investigation, received information that a large number of illegal firearms (firearms) were being manufactured, supplied and smuggled in Umarti village. A raid was conducted at the village along with team of Madhya Pradesh Police under the leadership of Deputy Commissioner of Police, Circle-4, Somay Munde.
As many as 36 suspects persons involved in the manufacturing of illegal weapons were detained. Numerous pistols and a large number of weapons and literature for making weapons were seized along with 50 furnaces used for molding and manufacturing of illegal weapons.
The accused are being interrogated. The police teams were accompanied by Quick Response Team (QRT) and technical aids like mobile surveillance vehicles, temporary wireless networks, bullet proof (BP) jackets and body worn cameras were used during the operation, said a senior police officer.
