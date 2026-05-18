ETV Bharat / state

50 Testimonies, 1,200 Pages: How Pune Police Filed Chargesheet In Nasrapur Minor Rape-Murder Case Within 15 Days

Pune: Within a fortnight of the sexual assault and murder of a minor in Nasrapur, police filed a 1,200 page chargesheet on Saturday, responding to mounting pressure on the police and the government. On May 1, labourer Bhimrao Kamble (65) had sexually assaulted and murdered a three-year-old girl. He was arrested within hours, based on CCTV footage.

After filing the chargesheet, Pune Police took the accused to the crime scene and conducted a panchnama (official record) all over again, documenting in detail the sequence of events. Three children, aged between 10 and 11 years, who were playing in the vicinity and who Kamble had paid money to go and buy sweets as he preyed upon the victim, have told the police that they had seen the accused leading the victim toward a cattle shed.

Apart from physical evidence, their testimony is crucial to the case. Police have till now, collected 50 statements of eyewitnesses who have seen both the accused and the victim prior to the commission of the crime. All these statements have been recorded before the court.

The post-mortem of the deceased victim has revealed that the accused had stuffed a wad of cloth into her mouth and inflicted injuries upon her body. Police have also collected CCTV footage and conducted DNA tests. Along with forensic report, medical report, and technical evidence, all of these have been appended to the chargesheet.