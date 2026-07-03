ETV Bharat / state

Pune Police Arrest Bishnoi Gang Member in Rajasthan Over Firing, ₹5 Crore Extortion Attempt

Pune: The Pune Police has arrested an alleged member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang from Rajasthan in connection with the firing at a steel warehouse in the city and an alleged ₹5 crore extortion attempt targeting a businessman.

The accused, identified as Pawan Ram, was apprehended from Hanumangarh district following a multi-state operation led by the Pune Police Crime Branch. The case is being investigated by the Fursungi Police Station.

According to police, the gang allegedly demanded ₹5 crore as extortion from a steel businessman and also threatened his business partners, asking each of them to pay the same amount. The arrest comes amid reports that Congress MLA Sajid Pathan has also been receiving repeated threat calls allegedly linked to the Bishnoi gang.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch) Gauhar Hasan personally supervised the operation by camping in Rajasthan during the search for the suspects. The firing incident took place at around 9 PM on June 18 at the businessman's office in Mantarwadi, triggering panic in the area.