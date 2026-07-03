Pune Police Arrest Bishnoi Gang Member in Rajasthan Over Firing, ₹5 Crore Extortion Attempt
Accused, identified as Pawan Ram, was held in Hanumangarh district following a multi-state operation; hunt on for second suspect in June 18 attack on warehouse.
Published : July 3, 2026 at 9:01 PM IST
Pune: The Pune Police has arrested an alleged member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang from Rajasthan in connection with the firing at a steel warehouse in the city and an alleged ₹5 crore extortion attempt targeting a businessman.
The accused, identified as Pawan Ram, was apprehended from Hanumangarh district following a multi-state operation led by the Pune Police Crime Branch. The case is being investigated by the Fursungi Police Station.
According to police, the gang allegedly demanded ₹5 crore as extortion from a steel businessman and also threatened his business partners, asking each of them to pay the same amount. The arrest comes amid reports that Congress MLA Sajid Pathan has also been receiving repeated threat calls allegedly linked to the Bishnoi gang.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch) Gauhar Hasan personally supervised the operation by camping in Rajasthan during the search for the suspects. The firing incident took place at around 9 PM on June 18 at the businessman's office in Mantarwadi, triggering panic in the area.
Police immediately launched an investigation, examining CCTV footage from the vicinity. Soon after the attack, a social media post claiming responsibility on behalf of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang went viral. A video of the firing incident also circulated widely on social media.
Investigators later recovered the motorcycle allegedly used in the crime from a deserted location in the Saswad area. Police said its registration number had been tampered with to conceal the identity of the assailants. Using technical surveillance and intelligence inputs, investigators traced one of the suspects to Rajasthan, leading to Pawan Ram's arrest.
Police said efforts are continuing to apprehend the second accused, who remains absconding.
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