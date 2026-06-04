ETV Bharat / state

Phugewadi Poisonous Liquor Case | PCMC Demolished Unauthorised House Of Main Accused

Pimpri Chinchwad: In a significant crackdown against illicit liquor businesses in Pimpri-Chinchwad and Pune, the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has initiated the demolition of the residence of Karnalsingh Virkha, the main accused, who owned the unit where the illegal hooch business thrived.

His residence is in the neighbourhood of Fugewadi locality of Pimpri Chinchwad. A team of PCMC staff from the encroachment department, along with other officials, are conducting this demolition drive with the help of workers and using hydraulic breakers. Locals and families of victims are still angry with the accused, after 22 succumbed to drinking the illicit alcohol made in this unit. Anticipating the mood in the locality, the authorities also deployed heavy police security across the area.

Seeing the deployment of police and machines, citizens welcomed the team of the municipal corporation that came to demolish Karnal Singh's house. Following the tragedy, the authorities have become more vigilant and have issued a warning that strict action will be taken against such illegal operations.

Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation Deputy Commissioner Anna Bodade said, "Karnal Singh Virkha had been residing illegally in Fugewadi area for approximately 45 years. More significantly, his crime is that, for the last 40 years, he had been illegally selling liquor at this location, hoodwinking all the authorities. Moreover, in all these years, he ran this illicit business; he has failed to pay any taxes to the Corporation. It has come to light that his entire business was irregular and unauthorised."