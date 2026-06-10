ETV Bharat / state

Pune Municipal Corporation Gets Bomb Threat; Premises Evacuated, Search On

Pune: The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Wednesday received an email threatening a bomb blast at the mayor's office in the civic headquarters, prompting evacuation of the building and a search of the premises, officials said. The email also threatened blasts at the Vidhan Bhavan and the RSS headquarters in Nagpur.

Maharashtra Vidhan Bhavan buildings are located in Mumbai and Nagpur, and the email did not specify the threat location. Following the threat, the Pune civic administration cleared its entire main building as a precautionary measure and launched a search operation with the assistance of the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS), officials said.

The email, purportedly sent by a group identifying itself as the Khalistan National Army, threatened a series of IED blasts at the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) mayor's office at 1.11 pm, the Vidhan Bhavan at 3.11 pm, and the RSS headquarters in Nagpur at 3.11 pm, police and civic officials said.

The email claimed that the RSS had supported the 1984 Operation Bluestar and Operation Woodrose, and called for "badla" (revenge) along with the "end" of the BJP and the RSS, they said.